Krispy Kreme Drops Fall Menu Featuring 2 New Pumpkin Spice Donuts with a Twist

The donut chain is bringing back old favorites and introducing new flavors in honor of the autumnal blend

Sam Burros
Published on August 7, 2023
Pumpkin spice line of products at Krispy Kreme
It’s officially pumpkin spice season. 

On Monday, Krispy Kreme released its collection of donuts and coffees inspired by the beloved fall flavor. 

Krispy Kreme revived two fan favorites and created two brand-new menu items with pumpkin spice in mind.

The donut chain brought back its old-fashioned, glazed pumpkin spice cake donut, as well as the pumpkin spice original glazed donut for fans who just want a little bit of the fall flavor.

For fans looking for a more complex donut, the brand’s first new menu item is a pumpkin spice cheesecake swirl donut. This pumpkin spice glazed ring is swirled with a duo of pumpkin buttercream and cheesecake frosting, then dusted with sugar. Krispy Kreme also created the pumpkin spice maple pecan donut, which gets dunked in a maple icing and topped with candied pecans. 

Customers who want to add a bit of autumn to their morning brew can order either the pumpkin spice latte, in hot, iced or frozen form, or stick with a hot or iced pumpkin spice coffee. 

This isn’t the first time this year that Krispy Kreme reinstated the pumpkin spice donuts though.

On April 1, Krispy Kreme posted on Instagram that it would be bringing back the pumpkin spice original glazed rings to celebrate April Fool’s Day. 

The company sold donuts through April 2, but some fans were skeptical that they’d be able to get their hands on a coveted ring. “Can anyone confirm before I waste my time. It says I can order for pickup but I'm still not buying it…” one user commented on the announcement post. Others shared their excitement after obtaining the fall favorite in spring, with one user writing, “They’re real and they’re spectacular!” 

In July, Krispy Kreme celebrated 86 years in business. To celebrate this milestone, the company sold a dozen donuts for 86 cents with the purchase of a regularly priced dozen. 

Krispy Kreme was founded by Vernon Rudolph in 1937. He started the business selling doughnuts to grocery stores but after patrons continued to walk by his shop asking to buy his baked goods, he "cut a hole in an outside wall and began selling Original Glazed doughnuts directly to customers on the sidewalk," according to a release.

