Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’ Are Giving Out Free Donuts for National Donut Day

June is bound to get off to a sweet start.

On June 2, Krispy Kreme and Dunkin' are offering exciting freebies in honor of National Donut Day.

Krispy Kreme is giving out a free donut of choice to commemorate the sugary holiday. The best part? No purchase is required to snag the free treat. If fans order any dozen donuts, they can also get $2 glazed dozens.

Dunkin’ is also marking the dessert-fueled day with a fun deal. On June 2, Dunkin’ customers can order a free classic donut with a purchase of any drink.

Krispy Kreme

Earlier this year, Dunkin’ wowed fans with their first Super Bowl commercial that starred Ben Affleck, plus a cameo from his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

In the ad, Affleck acts as a Dunkin' employee and serves unsuspecting attendees their beverages in a hidden camera-like spot.

While he is working the drive-thru, Lopez appears and teases her husband. "What are you doing? Is that what you do when you say you're going to work all day?" she says.

"You're embarrassing me in front of my friends," Affleck responds.

The "Let's Get Loud" singer then asks her beau to grab her a glazed donut on his way out.

Affleck spoke exclusively with PEOPLE in January on the Massachusetts set of the Dunkin' commercial — which was developed by the production company he created alongside longtime friend Matt Damon, Artists Equity. "I think people already sort of think that I work for Dunkin'," Affleck said with a laugh.

"In Boston, it was such a big deal," he explained. "I think I became kind of associated with it, and this sounded like a fun opportunity to kind of play with that association, and a chance to come back here to shoot it at home in Boston."

Affleck also revealed his go-to coffee order, telling PEOPLE, "It's not all that exciting, really. It's just iced coffee, milk and two sugars, sometimes Splenda."

"I do sometimes have to admit to [using] almond milk, [but] if you really want to know, sometimes I forget," he added.

