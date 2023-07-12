Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for 86 Cents to Celebrate 86 Years in Business

On July 14, customers can score a dozen original glazed donuts for just 86 cents with the purchase of a regular-priced dozen donuts

By
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE's food department. She writes the weekly recipes for the print magazine as well as articles for PEOPLE Digital. Sabrina has been with PEOPLE since 2021.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 12:01AM EDT
krispy kremes deal for their 86th bday
Krispy Kreme celebrates 86th birthday with 86 cent donuts. Photo:

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme has a tasty party favor for fans who stop by on their birthday.

On Friday, July 14, customers can score a dozen original glazed donuts for just 86 cents with the purchase of a regular-priced dozen donuts. The deal, which is in honor of the donut chain being in business for 86 years, is available in-shop or online with the promo code 86YEARS.

The only caveat is that the deal differs depending on how you shop. Customers can grab four 86-cent dozens in the store or in the drive-thru but only one 86-cent dozen when ordering online.

Krispy Kreme was founded by Vernon Rudolph in 1937. He started the business selling doughnuts to grocery stores but after patrons continued to walk by his shop asking to buy his baked goods, he "cut a hole in an outside wall and began selling Original Glazed doughnuts directly to customers on the sidewalk," according to a company. Now 86 years later, Krispy Kreme continues to churn out the OG and more creative flavors like cake batter, strawberry iced and limited-edition flavors like Biscoff.

This is a big week for food freebies and deals. On Thursday, July 13, McDonald’s will be giving away complimentary fries of any size to celebrate National French Fry Day. The deal is exclusively available via the McDonald’s app. No additional purchase is necessary to snag the free fries at participating locations, but registration on the app is required.

McDonald's french fries
McDonald’s is giving away free fries (any size!) on Thursday for National French Fry Day.

Joe Raedle/Getty 

Krispy Kreme is celebrating its own triumph on Friday but they rewards customers’ on their personal wins everyday. Some locations provide free donuts for students who receive A marks on their report cards. The scholar can score one free donut for each A and can get six free donuts at most.

Former Krispy Kreme employee and TikTok user @jordan_the_stallion8 exposed the not-so-new news in a video in February. The TikToker lets his followers in on a secret. "But the loophole is we are not allowed to ask you if you currently go to the school or not. So if you show us a report card of any kind with an A on it we have to give you a donut. Do with that information what you will."

A representative at Krispy Kreme confirmed the academically-driven deal to PEOPLE.

Related Articles
Top Chef Announces Announces New Host Is Former Winner Kristen Kish
'Top Chef' Announces Kristen Kish as New Host After Padma Lakshmi’s Exit
Prime energy drink
Logan Paul’s Company PRIME Defends Amount of Caffeine in Their Energy Drink After Backlash
McDonald's french fries
McDonald’s Is Giving Away Free Fries (Any Size!) on Thursday for National French Fry Day
Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Pose in Sweet New Photo: 'Cooking in Eye Masks Of Course'
Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Twin While 'Cooking with Eye Masks' on in Sweet Photo
blake lively toucan
Blake Lively Cozies Up to a Toucan in Silly Video Celebrating Her New Betty Buzz Cans
Drake, Instagram, cocktail server explains her viral photo with drake
The Taylor Swift Lookalike in Drake's Viral Photo Clears the Air on the Rapper's Post
Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmon, TOP CHEF
Tom Colicchio on 'Top Chef' After Padma Lakshmi’s Exit: ‘I Have Some Ideas'
Outdaughtered
‘OutDaughtered’: The Busby Family Pulls Off a Fiery Hibachi Thanksgiving After Their Oven Breaks (Exclusive)
New Subway Menu, Including the Freshly-Sliced Meats
All About the New Subway Menu, Including the Freshly-Sliced Meats
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless
Catherine McCord's Chicken and Spinach Burgers Are Juicy with a 'Boost of Nutrition'
Cold Stone Creamery Barbie Desserts
Cold Stone’s 'Barbie' Ice Cream Trend Is a Happier Twist on the Grimace Shake Videos
Orzo Asparagus Peas Recipe
Jeanine Donofrio Calls Her Creamy Orzo with Asparagus and Peas a 'Shortcut Risotto'
Guy Fieriâs Son Hunter Gushes Over His Pickleball Pro Girlfriend: âTruly Blessedâ
Guy Fieri’s Son Hunter Gushes Over His Pickleball Pro Girlfriend: ‘Truly Blessed’
Kim Kardashian Wears Same Dress as Fellow Kanye West Ex Chaney Jones to Same Party
Kim Kardashian Reveals She Drank 11 Shots at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July Party
Belvita Sandwich Recall 2023
BelVita Breakfast Sandwiches Recalled After Reports of 'Possible Allergic Reaction' to Peanuts
Jennifer Lopezâs new cocktail line, Delola
Jennifer Lopez Clears the Air About Her Drinking Habits as She Shops Delola During ‘Pop In’ at Liquor Store