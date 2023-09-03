Kris Jenner and Tina Knowles Hang Out at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in L.A.

Kris Jenner and Tina Knowles had a mom's night out at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop in Los Angeles on Friday.

The Kardashians star, 67, shared highlights from the show on Instagram, including a video of her and Bey's mom, 69, reveling and enjoying the music together in the crowd at SoFi Stadium. Jenner's longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, also made a cameo in the clip, standing behind Jenner with his arms on her shoulders.

The Safely founder's concert post also included clips of Queen Bey singing and strutting her stuff onstage with her backup dancers, as well as footage of Blue Ivy Carter, 11, wearing a black T-shirt decorated with the words Los Angeles in glittery letters making an appearance alongside her famous mom.

"Night one! @mstinaknowles @beyonce 👑🐝 @coreygamble," Jenner captioned her carousel.

Kris Jenner shared videos and photos from Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour show in Los Angeles on Friday. Kris Jenner/Instagram

Beyoncé was scheduled to perform Friday, Saturday and Sunday night in Los Angeles. Friday's star-studded show drew a number few famous faces, including Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle and Gabrielle Union.



Jenner and Knowles have been close friends for many years. Jenner attended Knowles' 60th birthday party in 2014, and Knowles returned the favor one year later when the reality star's five daughters threw her a Great Gatsby-themed 60th birthday party in West Hollywood.

At the time, Knowles posted a special tribute to Jenner on Instagram, along with a photo of the duo posing together in their flapper looks. "Happy Birthday to a beautiful smart woman. Your girls know how to throw a heck of a party. Welcome to the sexy sixties. Love Tina," she wrote in the caption.

Jenner isn't the only celebrity who got prime Renaissance World Tour seats thanks to Knowles' insider connections. Last month, Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King joined Beyoncé's mom at a show in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Winfrey, 69, raved about the experience in an Instagram video that included footage of her dancing next to the stage at MetLife Stadium while Beyoncé performed “Break My Soul."

“I have never in my life experienced something as transcendent," the TV icon wrote of Beyoncé's performance. "That kind of talent, synergy, expression, and anointing is something that comes straight from a Source that creates the planets. The dancers, the production, the musicians, and the team in front and behind the scenes, all perfectly align to create a renaissance in today’s world. You must see it 🪩💃🏽.”

Knowles shared her own video from the night, capturing the trio laughing and dancing to “Cuff It."

“We partied till the wheels fell off!❤️❤️ #renaissance,” she captioned the post.



Knowles is beginning a new chapter in her life after filing for divorce from her husband, actor Richard Lawson, in July. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Knowles cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the couple's divorce. The pair, who began dating in 2013, tied the knot in 2015, marking the second marriage for both.

Knowles split from her previous husband, Beyoncé and Solange Knowles' father and former manager Mathew Knowles, in 2009.