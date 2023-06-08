Kris Jenner Shoulders the 'Blame' for Her Kids' Perfectionism: 'Everything Is My Fault'

Kris Jenner has no qualms about the qualities she passed down to her kids.

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kris's daughter Kourtney Kardashian Barker celebrated the launch of Lemme, her new line of all-natural edible (non-CBD) supplements.

While visiting Kourtney, 44, during her New York City press trip beside daughter Kendall Jenner, Kris, 67, revealed that she fully takes the blame for all the good — and bad — qualities that her kids currently possess.

The topic came up as Kourtney and Kendall, 27, were discussing the importance of managing their stress levels and taking care of themselves, both physically and mentally.

"My therapist will say to me it's OK to not be perfect," Kourtney shared with her mom and sister before telling Kris, "It comes from you, it's a good quality."

In a confessional, Kris joked about her daughter's comment. "Everything, everything is my fault! Name something, it's my fault. Whatever quality happens to come to mind, it's my fault because I gave birth to them and I raised them so arrest me!" she said of her six kids, which also includes daughters Kim, Khloé, and Kylie, as well as son Rob.

Kendall then chimed in on the matter, admitting, "I'm a control freak and my therapist tells me to channel it into your work. You don't have to do that in your personal life, you don't have to do it at home, just channel it into the right places and then it's all good. So channeling!"

Before leaving the hotel room, Kris congratulated her daughter once more.



"I'm so proud of Kourtney, she worked so hard," she added in a confessional. "So I'll take the blame for everything that I passed down that has anything to do with their anxiety over why they're such perfectionists themselves."

From left: Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian. Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

While her kids may not love all of the qualities they currently possess, Kris previously told PEOPLE that she admires their hardworking mentalities and learns from them every day.

"I just love watching my kids work because they're so full of that joie de vivre," she said in July. "I often am in awe of [them] and their work ethic, and how they manage to be these most amazing parents. I sit and I go, 'Wow, would that have been me 40 years ago or 25 years ago when I was having Kendall and Kylie?'"

In particular, Kris credited Kim, 42, and Kylie, 25, for establishing their family's platform in the early days of social media, which has played a major role in their success today.

"I think Kim really led the way for the family and how we shared ourselves with social media. And that taught me a great deal," she explains. "[Kim] really wanted to engage with the fans and the people that were watching our show, our story, our lives. We opened ourselves up to that and we really leaned into it, and I think that's what made us so successful."

"We learned it along the way. We learned how to run a business," she notes. "And then Kylie was the first person who really disrupted the entire beauty industry. I remember her launching her first brand and she was 16 or 17 years old. And I said to her, 'Where's the marketing plan? What are we doing?' She goes, 'Marketing plan? I'm just going to go [on Instagram] live with it.' ... four seconds later, it was sold out. And I was like, 'Oh my God.' So they've been instrumental in teaching me in the rest of us how to do it."

Kris Jenner with daughters Kendall, Kylie and Kim. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kris also knows a thing or two about prioritizing her mental wellbeing, like Kourtney and Kendall suggested on Thursday's episode.

"Be able to learn that magical word, which is no, when you just can't do anymore," she told PEOPLE in July.

"You have to have thick skin sometimes, because it's a lot, and you have to manage your time wisely," she added. "We obviously all thrive on the ability to multitask ... so I think that we just do what we can handle [but] we're always conscious of the ability to make sure we all know we love one another and we spend a lot of time together, so that we don't burn ourselves out."

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.