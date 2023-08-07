Kris Jenner Shares Photo from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Engagement Celebration: 'Best Week Ever'

Kris Jenner is celebrating Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' engagement!



The Kardashians star, 67, posted a group photo of herself with Sánchez and friends taken at the Emmy Award-winning journalist and helicopter pilot's engagement yacht party in Italy on Instagram Sunday.

“Best week ever!!! @laurenwsanchez @jeffbezos we love you! 😍❤️🙏🏼,” Jenner captioned her post, tagging friends that included Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd Staud and designer Sarah Staudinger.

In the photo, the group is seen smiling as they each held a beverage-filled glass. Sánchez, 53, stood out wearing a white robe as she sat in the middle, while the ladies surrounding her all wore matching black robes.

Unopened gift boxes and envelopes were pictured in the foreground of the snap, along with a bucket filled with champagne bottles.

Sánchez and Bezos, 59, got engaged in May. They hosted an engagement party on the Amazon founder's yacht on the Amalfi Coast in Italy last week, a source previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

Sánchez reposted the same group photo as Jenner on her Instagram over the weekend, along with other snaps from her engagement celebrations.

“Seeing double after the most magical evening. ❤️🤍 Forever grateful🙏,” she wrote in her caption. “❤️😍❤️,“ Jenner replied in the comments section.

In one photo, Sánchez posed in a closet as she wore a sparkly silver crop top and matching mini skirt. Another snap showed her wearing the same outfit as she stood next to her son, Nikko Gonzalez, 22.

A black-and-white photo then showed Sánchez and Bezos together, embracing on the deck of the yacht, as she wore a white beaded mini dress.

The yacht where the engagement party took place is named Koru and is reported as one of the largest sailing boats in the world. It also features a wooden sculpture resembling Bezos' fiancée on the prow.

After news of their engagement broke, a source told PEOPLE that Bezos and Sánchez are "really in love which makes everyone who knows them happy.”

"All of her friends say this is her dream come true. She found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with and they felt the time was right," the source added.

