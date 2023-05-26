Kris Jenner Wishes Scott Disick a Happy 40th Birthday: ‘You Are So Amazing’

Scott Disick "will always be a special part of our family," Kris Jenner said Friday

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 26, 2023 11:03 AM
Scott Disick and Kris Jenner
Scott Disick and Kris Jenner. Photo:

James Devaney/GC Images

Kris Jenner is celebrating Scott Disick on his 40th birthday. 

Jenner, 67, shared a beautiful tribute to the father of three on Instagram Friday to mark his milestone.

Alongside a series of new and throwback snapshots, Jenner wrote, “Happy birthday to our fabulous @letthelordbewithyou Scott!!!! Scott, you are so amazing! I have known you for a couple of decades now and I can’t believe how fast time flies by.”

“I want you to know you are loved and appreciated always," she added. "You are an amazing son, dad, uncle, friend, and will always be a special part of our family. You are so funny, kind, creative, strong, smart, collaborative, generous, and adventurous. Thank you for all of the memories we have made and the ones that are yet to come!!”

Full of love for Disick, Jenner concluded her post by writing, “I love you!!! 🥳🥰🙏🏼❤️❌⭕️‼️😍🎂😘🥳🎂.”

The carousel of photos began with a picture of the pair posing together at the annual Kardashian Christmas Party in 2019, which was hosted at the California home of Jenner's daughter Kourtney Kardashian

Other pictures in the post included sweet moments of Disick with his three kids — sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, and daughter Penelope, 10 — who he shares with Kardashian, 44, along with a throwback shot of him and Rob Kardashian sporting tuxedos. 

“Happy birthday Scott 🎉,” wrote Kim Kardashian’s personal trainer Senada Greca in the comments section. 

Scott Disick and Kris Jenner
Scott Disick and his three kids.

Kris Jenner/instagram

Earlier this month, Disick vacationed in style with his kids and took his youngest two on a private jet. 

He also shared a close-up of Reign sitting with him on a boat, writing, “We call this look Blue Steel.” Another snap showed a bleach-blonde Reign sporting a blue patterned shirt, matching shorts and brown shorts.

“Fit game,” Disick captioned the stylish post of his son on his Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, he captioned a photo of Penelope playing on her iPhone while looking at the camera on their private jet, “Love this angel 😇.”

Scott Disick attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Scott Disick. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Disick has recently been appearing in season 3 of The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday. 

In one scene, the reality star joined sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian to discuss Kim’s dating life and her split from comedian Pete Davidson in August 2022.

"I’m single and I’m not ready to mingle and that's OK,” Kim, 42, said. 

"Breakups are just like, not my thing," she told Disick and Khloé, 38, who both pointed out that nobody actually likes ending relationships.

"It's obviously sad ... [Nine months] is a long time," she continued, noting how she and Davidson, 29, "had talks and talks" and "both of us communicated really well about it."

