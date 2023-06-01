Kris Jenner Praises Scott Disick as a 'Great Dad' Who Will 'Always Be a Part of Our Family'

Scott Disick will "always" be part of the Kardashian family.

Kris Jenner visits daughter Kourtney Kardashian Barker's ex in the latest episode of The Kardashians third season, after Disick, 40, had his car flip in a scary accident.

"I'm not sure what happened with Scott's car accident, but Scott really gave us all a really big scare," the momager, 67, explains in a confessional. "He was on his way to Kourtney's in his car and the entire car flipped over completely, which is terrifying."

James Devaney/GC Images

She hugs the father of her three grandchildren — Reign, 8, Penelope, 10, and Mason, 13 — and greets Penelope. Jenner mentions a cake she sent Disick, who cracks jokes as he reminds her he can't eat dairy.

"I almost died in a car accident and then you try to kill me with the cake," he laughs.

"It was the thought," Jenner replies.

"I'm so relieved that Scott's okay. I love Scott and we all love Scott," says Jenner. "And Scott will always be a part of our family. He's the father of my grandchildren and he's just ... my kid."

The Flip It Like Disick star later explains that he was driving alone on his way to meet up with Mason when the wheel of his car caught a lip on a curb he drove by.

Kris Jenner/instagram

According to a release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau obtained by PEOPLE at the time of the accident last August, deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station "determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor."

Disick explains in the episode that he had his seatbelt on, "but I was strapped in and hanging, and then I couldn't get out and I realized, 'I'll try the sunroof.'"

"That must have scared you. I feel so bad," Jenner adds.

"Good thing I got P," he says of his 10-year-old. "She took care of me. She got all the blood off of me when she was there."

Scott Disick/Instagram

"He had a lot of blood," Penelope remarks.

"She came down with a wet rag. She got my face all done," he shares. "She was a big help."

In her confessional, Jenner says, "Scott is a great dad. He's so in love with those kids, and you can just tell that the relationship they have together is just so delicious. And that makes me really grateful because family is really what we value the most in my house."