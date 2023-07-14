Kris Jenner Says Her Grandkids Are the 'Luckiest Little Kids' to Have Khloé Kardashian as a Mom and Aunt

Khloé Kardashian's family is in awe of how much she gives of herself.

In a new episode of The Kardashians, the family gathered at Dream Kardashian's 6th birthday party, which the Good American co-founder, 39, hosted in her backyard.

The mom of two and aunt of 10 first received praise from mom Kris Jenner, who said in a confessional, "Khloé really is incredible."

"She's the best mom loving and nurturing and supportive and caring. She's firm and she's funny," she continued. "If you have Khloé for your auntie, you're probably the luckiest little kid in the universe."

Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Later on in the event, Scott Disick approached Khloé to commend her on everything she did to make the day happen, noting, "For everything you have going on, to do this..."



"You take care of so many people," Disick told her. "You do. It's amazing. I can't believe you're just somewhat of a co-parent to Dream. You're like more than an aunt."



"Probably more than an aunt, but just like a third parent," she acknowledged, later adding, "The third wheel, like in most things in life."

Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

Khloé has always been a hands-on aunt, writing in a post on her since-defunct website, writing, “I love everything about being an aunt. All four of my nieces and nephews come to my house at least three times a week.”

She revealed she loves that she gets to “spoil them rotten with Lucky Charms and cookies,” adding that she’s “naturally really energetic and especially so with kids, so it works out.”

“I’m just really playful and I guess you could say I’m the ‘wild aunt,’ ” she continued. “But honestly, I like that they view me like that.”

In March, a source close to the family told PEOPLE that Khloé has an especially close relationship with her niece Dream, who is often photographed with her daughter.

"True and Dream are best friends and love being together and that's the main reason why Khloé's with them so much," the source said. "Aunt Khloé loves to be good to Dream and is always happy to take her. They're very close."

