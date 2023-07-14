Kris Jenner Says Her Grandkids Are the 'Luckiest Little Kids' to Have Khloé Kardashian as a Mom and Aunt

Khloé Kardashian is being praised for being as involved as an aunt to 10 as she is to her own two kids

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 14, 2023 10:16AM EDT
Kim and Khloe Kardashian at Barbie World with Kids.
Photo:

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian's family is in awe of how much she gives of herself.

In a new episode of The Kardashians, the family gathered at Dream Kardashian's 6th birthday party, which the Good American co-founder, 39, hosted in her backyard.

The mom of two and aunt of 10 first received praise from mom Kris Jenner, who said in a confessional, "Khloé really is incredible."

"She's the best mom loving and nurturing and supportive and caring. She's firm and she's funny," she continued. "If you have Khloé for your auntie, you're probably the luckiest little kid in the universe."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Khloe Kardashian and Dream cutest moments
Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Later on in the event, Scott Disick approached Khloé to commend her on everything she did to make the day happen, noting, "For everything you have going on, to do this..."

"You take care of so many people," Disick told her. "You do. It's amazing. I can't believe you're just somewhat of a co-parent to Dream. You're like more than an aunt."

"Probably more than an aunt, but just like a third parent," she acknowledged, later adding, "The third wheel, like in most things in life."

Khloe Kardashian and kids
Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

Khloé has always been a hands-on aunt, writing in a post on her since-defunct website, writing, “I love everything about being an aunt. All four of my nieces and nephews come to my house at least three times a week.”

She revealed she loves that she gets to “spoil them rotten with Lucky Charms and cookies,” adding that she’s “naturally really energetic and especially so with kids, so it works out.”

“I’m just really playful and I guess you could say I’m the ‘wild aunt,’ ” she continued. “But honestly, I like that they view me like that.”

In March, a source close to the family told PEOPLE that Khloé has an especially close relationship with her niece Dream, who is often photographed with her daughter.

"True and Dream are best friends and love being together and that's the main reason why Khloé's with them so much," the source said. "Aunt Khloé loves to be good to Dream and is always happy to take her. They're very close."

Related Articles
nick cannon shares pics of kids on instagram stories
Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Photos of His Babies Spending Time Together: 'So Grateful For This'
Chainz brought along his look-alike son Halo Epps to the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards
2 Chainz Strikes a Pose with Son Halo During Father-Son Night Out at the ESPYs: 'Had a Great Time'
Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Criticism of Blac Chyna After 'The Kardashians' Finale: 'Doing Her Best'
Khloé Kardashian Shuts Down Criticism of Blac Chyna as a Mom: She's 'Doing the Best She Can'
Mariah Carey Horseback Riding
Mariah Carey Enjoys a Horseback Riding 'Daytime Excursion' with Daughter Monroe in Adorable Photos
In a CBS Mornings EXCLUSIVE that aired on Friday, July 14, 2023, Tiffany Chen shares details about her Bell's palsy diagnosis that caused facial paralysis, and she introduces Gayle King to Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, the daughter she shares with partner Robert De Niro. The full interview airs on Friday, July 14, 2023.
See Robert De Niro's Baby Girl Gia Make Her TV Debut During Mom Tiffany Chen's Interview with Gayle King
tatum thompson face pic
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Share First Look at Baby Tatum's Face on 'The Kardashians'
Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Says He and Siblings 'Don't Need a Father Figure Anymore' amid Rift with Kody
Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Says He and Siblings 'Don't Need a Father Figure Anymore' amid Rift with Kody
Andy Cohen and his kids
Andy Cohen Questions If He Can Take Baths with Daughter Lucy: ‘I Need to Start Locking It Up’
Cardi B kids
Why Cardi B Takes Her Kids Back to the Bronx: That Community Is 'Part of Their Identity'
Savannah James Gets Stopped from Swearing by Daughter Zhuri as Family Honors LeBron James at ESPYS
Savannah James' Daughter Zhuri, 8, Stops Her from Swearing as Family Honors LeBron James at ESPYs
Brie Bella attends Brie and Nikki Bella's live edition of SiriusXM's The Bellas Podcast
Brie Bella Says Raising a Toddler is Tougher Than Wrestling: ‘There's No 1, 2, 3, Tap’ (Exclusive)
kourtney kardashian bump
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Bump in Pink One-Piece While on Vacation: 'Aloha'
SUNNY HOSTIN
Sunny Hostin Discourages Daughter, 17, from Wearing Crop Tops Because of ‘Nasty Men’ Sexualizing Her
Khloe Kardashian, Dream Good American
Khloé Kardashian Shares Photo of Niece 'Dreamy Dream' as She Helps Out at Good American Store
Kim Kardashian and Kriss Jenner
Kim Kardashian as The Bachelorette? Kris Jenner Says, 'Hell No!'
Naomi Osaka and YBN Cordae attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Washington Wizards at Staples Center on December 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Naomi Osaka's Boyfriend Cordae Reveals Baby Daughter's Name While Performing