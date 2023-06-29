Kris Jenner Says Her Famous Family Gets 'Blamed for Everything' as She Laments the 'Burden' of Fame

Kris Jenner is admitting to feeling “guilty” about catapulting her family into the spotlight after experiencing the dark side of fame.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the momager, 67, paid a visit to her daughter Kim Kardashian ahead of her 42nd birthday.

But as the SKIMS mogul shared with her mom that she's "done" having kids since parenting four is “a lot,” Kris reflected on the price of fame that she feels she inflicted on her family.

“We’ve built this amazing life for ourselves and sometimes I feel like it can be a curse,” Kris shared. “Sometimes I feel like I've helped build something that can also be a burden. The haters, they’re so brutal sometimes. And I feel bad that I brought this element to our lives. It's hard, it’s a struggle.”

However, Kim assured her mom, “You shouldn’t feel that way.”

Regardless, Kris admitted, “It weighs heavy on my heart a lot.” She continued, “Now sometimes I just feel guilty about the other side of the coin, that we’ve created this life, not only a big responsibility, but it also can be very negative."

Kim agreed that their life can be “really negative.”

“I think that this life that we live, as beautiful as it, we get blamed for everything,” Kris explained. “Everything is our fault. I feel so bad for you guys that you have to bear that on certain days."

Kim then gave an example of such, saying how her sister “Khloé [Kardashian] is responsible for [ex] Tristan [Thompson] cheating.”

In a confessional, Kim said: "I get where my mom is coming from because this past year really has been wild for our family, but all of this is a part of our journey. God makes no mistakes. All of this is happening for us for the lessons that we have to learn here on this planet.”

Growing teary-eyed, Kris then recalled what Kim said after the 2016 robbery where she was held at gunpoint in her Paris hotel: “Thank god it happened to me because if it had happened to anyone else, they wouldn’t have been able to survive.”

“And it wouldn’t have happened the same way, but you handle every situation like that,” Kris told her daughter.

“When it was done I was just like, ‘Thank God it was me and not one of my sisters because it would f--- them up for life,” said Kim.

Kris shared in her own confessional, “When my kids are in pain, I’m in pain. When my kids hurt, I hurt. And I never know what I'm gonna wake up to. It could be the greatest day in the world and just feeling so blessed to be alive or it could be a little dark and there could be things going on that we can’t control.”

But Kim told her mom that she can’t blame herself, saying, “You live in this guilt thinking like, ‘I wish I didn’t help all my kids get famous.’ You just can’t live like that. This is also our journeys and we wanted this and you just helped up fulfill our dreams and what our potential was."

“Life is about hardships and how you get through them and we know how to get through them. It’s the one thing we do,” she continued. “The Kardashians, we don’t stoop to anyone’s level. We get through things and we get through it together.”

Later on in the episode, when the two celebrated Kim’s birthday with their family and friends, Kris made a toast to her daughter’s “greatest friends” while the women enjoyed In-N-Out in their party van.

She then shared in a confessional, "I’ve been a little down lately, just thinking about the negativity that comes with what we do, but it's times like this that I feel really blessed to have such an amazing family, such amazing friends, and being here watching my kids have so much fun makes me really happy."

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.

