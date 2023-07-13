Kris Jenner Declares Birth of First Grandson Mason Her 'Favorite' of All Her Family's TV Moments

Kris Jenner will never forget the birth of her first grandchild.

In a confessional in the season 3 finale of The Kardashians, the momager, 67, opened up about her favorite of all the family's moments shared on reality TV — the birth of grandson Mason, now 13.

"People ask me all the time what was my favorite part in all of our episodes of all of our shows combined, and my answer will always be when Mason was born," she shared.



"Because that was a very special time for me and I was so emotional. And just being in the room when Kourtney was giving birth to Mason, my first-born grandchild. I can't believe he's going to have a bar mitzvah... that thirteen years have gone by since that time. It's just remarkable to me to look back. That feels like yesterday."

In the scene, Jenner discusses Mason's bar mitzvah with daughter Kourtney Kardashian Barker's ex, Scott Disick.

"We're trying to figure out where we're going to have his actual bar mitzvah, and then we're going to have his party in the city," Disick shared.



Jenner asked if she was going to have to say anything. "You get to light a candle," Disick said.

"What do I say when I light the candle?"

"It's up to you," said Disick. "That you're proud of him, you know. You live for this."

The momager is a grandmother of 12. In addition to Mason and Kardashian Barker's younger two kids — Reign, 8, and Penelope, 11, — she is also "Lovey" to Kim Kardashian's kids, — Psalm, 4, Chicago, 5, Saint, 7, and North, 10 — Khloé Kardashian's two kids, Tatum, 11 months, and True, 5, Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, 6, and Kylie Jenner's two kids — Aire, 17 months, and Stormi, 5.

