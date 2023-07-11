Kris Jenner Goes Yachting with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi: ‘Good Friends and Great Adventures’

Kris Jenner shared a dispatch from her starry day on the high seas!

For her recent vacation, the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch boarded a yacht on the island of Majorca, and spent the day sailing the waters off the coast of Spain. She was joined on board by Hollywood power couple Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.





In an Instagram post shared Tuesday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 67 shared some photos of her recent outing, showing off the deep blue water and beautiful coves they explored. Front and center, Jenner shared a snap of her posing with DeGeneres, 65, de Rossi, 50, and her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, 42.

Sporting a flowing cheetah-print caftan and wide-brimmed sunhat, Jenner posed topside in a shot featuring her daughter Kendall’s 818 Tequila.

Kris Jenner and Kris Jenner. Kris Jenner/Instagram



When not lounging on deck, the group of four took part in a variety of water sports. From jet-skiing to paddle boarding, the double-daters were clearly getting their feet wet.

Kris also took to the piano in one frame, where she appears to tickle the ivories in the ship's cabin. If it’s anything like her cover of “Jingle Bells” with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, she surely sang out a memorable tune.

“Life was meant for good friends and great adventures!” Kris captioned the post, before tagging her friends and dropping a #majorca.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kris Jenner. Kris Jenner/Instagram

The famous momager's summer vacations typically involve her famous daughters, who can often be found vacationing on the coast of Italy or France. Notably, the family headed to Portofino, Italy, for Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker 2022.

Back in 2020, Jenner also shared some vacation photos in Capri with Kourtney, showing off her elaborately designed yacht and colorful waterside outfits.

Kris and Gamble were also spotted in 2018, taking a romantic vacation to the south of France.

For their part, DeGeneres and de Rossi traveled to Morocco in 2022, just days after the former’s talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show came to an end. DeGeneres had previously told The Hollywood Reporter that she planned to visit Africa this year to help set up her educational campus that's dedicated to saving Rwanda's gorillas.

