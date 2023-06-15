Kris Jenner Reveals Her Mom Tip for Dealing with Daughter Drama: 'Try to Stay Neutral'

Kris Jenner knows better than to take sides between her feuding family.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian Barker shares her disappointment at sister Kim Kardashian for doing the "Ciao, Kim" collection she co-designed with Dolce & Gabbana right after the Lemme founder, 44, curated her wedding experience with the designers.

The momager, 67, asks daughter Khloé Kardashian how she should respond to a text from Kourtney regarding the issue.

"I'm so sorry. I appreciate you reminding me of this," Khloé suggests.

Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images

"Because she said she's already talked to you about this, and you keep ignoring her," the Good American co-founder, 38, points out. "So just acknowledge her so this whole back and forth will be done."

She adds, "I'm telling you, she'll feel better. You've got to let her do her thing."



Khloé and Kris then discuss being confused by how upset Kourtney is.

In a confessional scene, Kris explains, "As a mom, when my girls see things differently, I try to stay really neutral."

"I think it's really my job to kind of see and hear both sides and help a conversation happen when things get out of hand," she continues.

When Kim later learns her sister is upset, she calls her the "diva of all divas" after describing throughout the episodes different sensitivities she'd taken not to step on Kourtney's toes.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.

