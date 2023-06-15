Kris Jenner Reveals Her Mom Tip for Dealing with Daughter Drama: 'Try to Stay Neutral'

Kris Jenner finds herself stuck in the middle of drama between daughters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker in the latest episode of 'The Kardashians'

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023 11:10AM EDT
Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian
Photo:

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Kris Jenner knows better than to take sides between her feuding family.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian Barker shares her disappointment at sister Kim Kardashian for doing the "Ciao, Kim" collection she co-designed with Dolce & Gabbana right after the Lemme founder, 44, curated her wedding experience with the designers.

The momager, 67, asks daughter Khloé Kardashian how she should respond to a text from Kourtney regarding the issue.

"I'm so sorry. I appreciate you reminding me of this," Khloé suggests.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner
Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images

"Because she said she's already talked to you about this, and you keep ignoring her," the Good American co-founder, 38, points out. "So just acknowledge her so this whole back and forth will be done."

She adds, "I'm telling you, she'll feel better. You've got to let her do her thing."

Khloé and Kris then discuss being confused by how upset Kourtney is.

In a confessional scene, Kris explains, "As a mom, when my girls see things differently, I try to stay really neutral."

"I think it's really my job to kind of see and hear both sides and help a conversation happen when things get out of hand," she continues.

When Kim later learns her sister is upset, she calls her the "diva of all divas" after describing throughout the episodes different sensitivities she'd taken not to step on Kourtney's toes.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.

Related Articles
Kendall Jenner Says Relationship with Sister Kylie 'Grew A Lot' After She Gave Birth to Stormi: 'She Had a Bigger Purpose'
Kendall Jenner Says Relationship with Sister Kylie 'Grew a Lot' After She Gave Birth to Stormi
Kim Kardashian Shares Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of Daughter North's 10th Birthday Sleepover Party
Kim Kardashian Shares Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of Daughter North’s 10th Birthday Sleepover Party
The Kardashians -- "Ciao, Kim" - Episode 304
Kourtney Kardashian Slams Kim's 'Spiraling' Entitlement, Says 'Everyone' Noticed She 'Wasn’t Happy' at Her Wedding
kim kardashian west, kourtney kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Says Kim's Dolce & Gabbana Show Copied Her Wedding: ‘She Sees It for the Dollar Signs’
Sarah Jessica Parker, James Wilkie Broderick, Tabitha Hodge Broderick, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Matthew Broderick
Matthew Broderick Says Twin Girls, 13, Are ‘Extremely Close’ but ‘Definitely Want Their Own Space’
Kaley Cuoco family photo.
Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Family Photo with Tom Pelphrey and Baby Daughter Matilda: 'Our Girl'
Kristin Davis for Haute Living Los Angeles
Kristin Davis Says She 'Felt So Guilty' Leaving Kids Every Weekend for 7 Months While Filming
jenna johnson and val chmerkovskiy baby 5 months
Jenna Johnson Celebrates Baby Boy Turning 5 Months with Adorable Photos: 'Where Has the Time Gone?'
khloe kardashian tatum
Khloé Kardashian Says Bonding with Baby Tatum 'Has Gotten Easier' as She Praises His Bond with True
Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson Says Her Kids Are 'Keeping Dream Alive' of Reconciliation with Brandon Blackstock
courteney cox and coco
Courteney Cox Celebrates 'Beautiful' Daughter Coco's 19th Birthday with Sweet Selfie: 'I Love You'
*EXCLUSIVE* Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, and Hailey Bieber have a girls' night out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica
Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber Step Out for Dinner Together in Santa Monica
Kim Kardashian and Sister Khloe Attend Barbie World with Daughters and Nieces
Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian Enjoy 'Barbie World Trip' with Chicago, True, Stormi and Dream
Maya Vander and Dave Miller family photos
Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Introduces 'Miracle Baby' Born Two Years After Losing Son at 38 Weeks (Exclusive)
gigi hadid cake for son khai.
Gigi Hadid Receives Cake with an Adorable Message from Daughter Khai In Honor of Her 28th Birthday
Allyson Felix celebrates with her daughter Camryn after day nine of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 26, 2021
Allyson Felix on the Last Teachable Moment with Daughter, 4: 'She Thought She Was Going to Get It'