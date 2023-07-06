Kris Jenner on Why 'Retirement Is Not a Word I Will Ever Use' — and How She Hopes to 'Emulate' Life of Mom MJ

Kris Jenner plans on working for a very long time.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the momager, 67, shared how proactive she is about her health in order to live her life "to the fullest” like her 88-year-old mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon.

“My birthday’s coming up and every time I have a birthday, I start focusing on my health and I start thinking about what I need to do to take care of myself and be the best that I can possibly be,” Kris explained to cameras.

For her birthday, Kris decided to undergo a comprehensive Prenuvo MRI body scan that examines all internal organs and tissues.

“Getting this scan is very important because it tells me if there's anything going on in the inside that I should be worried about on the inside,” she said in her confessional.

Since the scan required the reality star to lie flat in a confined apparatus for about an hour, a producer asked her, “Does 55 minutes alone sound like heaven?”

Excited, Kris responded, “Yeah, 55 minutes alone is a dream come true. I don’t think I've had 55 minutes alone since 1978.”

As the TV personality entered the MRI device, she shared in her confessional: “I plan on lasting a really long time. I need a lot of energy because I have this really crazy life. Six kids, 12 grandchildren, lots of other people in my life that need my energy, my attention. I wanna be able to do the things I want to do.”

“I cannot tell you how proactive I am in my health care,” continued Kris. “My mother worked until she was 82. That’s such a great example for me of someone who lived her life to the fullest, and I really emulate that life that she's had.”



“To have something that keeps you going, I think that you live longer. Retirement is not a word I will ever use,” she added.

Kris returned to the doctor’s office later on in the episode and before she learned the results of her scan, she joked, “If the body falls apart, the brain needs to stay.” Her birthday wish seemed to come true, as the doctor told her, “Your brain here looks perfect.”

After going through imaging of her liver, back and frontal lower body, the physician said, “You're incredibly healthy. Knowing your age, I’d kind of put you well into the 40s is where your body fits.”

Pleasantly surprised, she exclaimed, “That’s amazing!”

“I am literally 40 years old — physically,” Kris said in her confessional. “To hear that I’m young on the inside is so happy.”

“Can’t wait to tell my kids I’m their same age,” she told cameras in the office lobby. “I’m 40 again, guys, I'm 40. And my brain looks great by the way.”

