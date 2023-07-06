Kris Jenner on Why 'Retirement Is Not a Word I Will Ever Use' — and How She Hopes to 'Emulate' Life of Mom MJ

"To have something that keeps you going, I think that you live longer," Kris said in this week's episode of 'The Kardashians'

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
Joelle Goldstein
Joelle Goldstein is a Staff Editor on the TV team for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand since 2017, working as an intern, digital news writer and Human Interest writer-reporter before recently transitioning to the TV team to help oversee and edit digital coverage. Her work has previously appeared in The Hollywood Reporter.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 6, 2023 12:00AM EDT
Kris Jenner Finally Addresses Kylie Jenner's and KhloÃ© Kardashian's Major Life Changes
Kris Jenner.

Kris Jenner plans on working for a very long time.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the momager, 67, shared how proactive she is about her health in order to live her life "to the fullest” like her 88-year-old mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon.

“My birthday’s coming up and every time I have a birthday, I start focusing on my health and I start thinking about what I need to do to take care of myself and be the best that I can possibly be,” Kris explained to cameras.

For her birthday, Kris decided to undergo a comprehensive Prenuvo MRI body scan that examines all internal organs and tissues.

“Getting this scan is very important because it tells me if there's anything going on in the inside that I should be worried about on the inside,” she said in her confessional.

kris-jenner-news
Venturelli/WireImage

Since the scan required the reality star to lie flat in a confined apparatus for about an hour, a producer asked her, “Does 55 minutes alone sound like heaven?”

Excited, Kris responded, “Yeah, 55 minutes alone is a dream come true. I don’t think I've had 55 minutes alone since 1978.”

As the TV personality entered the MRI device, she shared in her confessional: “I plan on lasting a really long time. I need a lot of energy because I have this really crazy life. Six kids, 12 grandchildren, lots of other people in my life that need my energy, my attention. I wanna be able to do the things I want to do.”

“I cannot tell you how proactive I am in my health care,” continued Kris. “My mother worked until she was 82. That’s such a great example for me of someone who lived her life to the fullest, and I really emulate that life that she's had.”

Kris Jenner and mother MJ
Kris Jenner/Instagram

“To have something that keeps you going, I think that you live longer. Retirement is not a word I will ever use,” she added.

Kris returned to the doctor’s office later on in the episode and before she learned the results of her scan, she joked, “If the body falls apart, the brain needs to stay.” Her birthday wish seemed to come true, as the doctor told her, “Your brain here looks perfect.”

After going through imaging of her liver, back and frontal lower body, the physician said, “You're incredibly healthy. Knowing your age, I’d kind of put you well into the 40s is where your body fits.”

Pleasantly surprised, she exclaimed, “That’s amazing!”

“I am literally 40 years old — physically,” Kris said in her confessional. “To hear that I’m young on the inside is so happy.”

“Can’t wait to tell my kids I’m their same age,” she told cameras in the office lobby. “I’m 40 again, guys, I'm 40. And my brain looks great by the way.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.

Related Articles
Tamra Judge, Ryan Boyajian, Jennifer Pedranti
'RHOC': Tamra Claims 'Town W----' Ryan Was on a Secret Mission to 'F--- Her' 2 Months Before Dating Jen
LAMAR ODOM, KHLOE KARDASHIAN AND TRISTAN THOMPSON
Khloé Kardashian Says She Feels 'Bad' About Exes Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom 'Every Single Day'
Khloe Kardashian, Kanye West
Khloé Kardashian Compares Kanye West's 'Gravely Irresponsible' Meltdowns to a 'Car Crash in Slow Motion'
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby); Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian Felt 'Conflicted' About Kanye West Divorce but Refused to Pile On amid His 'Downfall'
Nene Leakes attends 3rd Annual Birthday Ball for Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas; Kim Zolciak attends Gucci Mane Black Tie Gala
NeNe Leakes Says She 'Reached Out' to Support Kim Zolciak amid Messy Divorce: 'It's Not Easy'
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Celebrate the Fourth of July as a Family amid Separation News
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton attend the Los Angeles premiere of MTV's "The Hills: New Beginnings" held at Liaison
Kathy Hilton Says 'Silence Is More Powerful' in Cryptic Quote After News of Sister Kyle Richards' Separation
THE BACHELORETTE
'The Bachelorette': Charity Defends Herself After Being Called 'Classless' by a Suitor
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on Why Their Marriage Works So Well: 'We Took the Time'
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on Why Their Marriage Works So Well: 'We Took the Time' (Exclusive)
Kourtney Kardashian 'Doesn't Need' Her Sisters to Make Money, Would 'Rather Focus' on Poosh Than TV: Source
Kourtney Kardashian 'Doesn't Need' Her Sisters to Make Money, Would 'Rather Focus' on Poosh Than TV: Source
Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse of Garden with Flowers, Fruit and Vegetables She's Growing
Kylie Jenner Shares a Look at the Fruit and Vegetables She's Growing in Her Garden
Khloe Kardashian says she âhatesâ being in her 30s: âWorst Decade Everâ
Khloé Kardashian Says She Hates Being in Her 30s: ‘Worst Decade Ever’
Meri Brown
Meri Brown Reveals She Is 'Still Learning' to Trust Herself After Kody Brown Split
Razvan Gets So 'Scared' of Amanda's Jealousy That He Cries When She Reminds Him of His 'Toxic' Ex-Wife
90 Day: Razvan Gets So 'Scared' of Amanda's Jealousy That He Cries When She Reminds Him of His 'Toxic' Ex-Wife
Kim Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Says Kim Leveraged Her Wedding for Pay: ‘She Chose the Money Over Me’ (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancee, David and Sheila
90 Day: David Struggles with Culture Shock — and Panic — Meeting Sheila in the Philippines