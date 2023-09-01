Kris Jenner Kisses Corey Gamble in Romantic Vacation Snap: ‘Magical Moments’

Kris Jenner has been dating Corey Gamble for nearly a decade, but the pair still appeared to be in the first flushes of romance during their recent Italian vacation.

The 67-year-old shared a series of throwback snaps from their glamorous August holiday via Instagram, which saw them take in the delights of the beautiful Italian town of Portofino. She captioned the collection of images "Magical moments in August" alongside emojis of the sunshine, a boat and a pizza!

Dressed head to toe in white, the Kardashians star kissed her 42-year-old boyfriend — who was also clad in the neutral tone — on the back of a boat in one of the images. Another snap saw them whipping up some homemade pasta, while they also appeared to have enjoyed shopping at Dolce & Gabbana.

The pair have been dating for nearly a decade, pictured in November 2022. Phillip Faraone/Getty

The getaway took place more than a year after Kris’ eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, wed Travis Barker in Italy. Kourtney, 44 — who is currently expecting her first child with Barker, 47 — wore Dolce & Gabbana for her big day. They legally married in a Santa Barbara, California, courthouse on May 15, and exchanged vows in Portofino on May 22.

The fashion house became the flashpoint for a feud between Kourtney and her sister Kim Kardashian, who signed an exclusive deal with the brand after the wedding.

As played out in season 3 of The Kardashians, Kourtney was livid with Kim, 42, for undermining the “specialness” of the wedding. In a now infamous exchange, Kim teased her sister, “I got married in Italy [Kim wed rapper Kanye West in Italy in 2014]. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy?”



Kris was pictured with the D&G fashion designer. Kris Jenner/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She continued: “Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli. You stole my f---- wedding country and my wedding performer.”



Kris also got busy in the kitchen making some pasta during her trip. Kris Jenner/Instagram

Bocelli, 64, even issued a statement trying to ease the spat between the pair. He shared via Instagram, “I’m so flattered you both love my voice and I’ll always be happy to sing to you.”

On one episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney lamented the incident again, saying, “It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity. She chose the money over me. It was such a special day. I feel like it takes away from the specialness.” Following an intense conversation later on in the series, however, the pair eventually made up.

The SKIMS founder, meanwhile, recently shared a throwback photo of her and Kourtney. Additionally, she shared a sweet flashback snap of the night Jenner and Gamble met.

“My mom met @coreygamble this night!” Kim revealed in her Instagram Story caption in August. “So happy for that and happy for our tans and lots of make up! LOL #2014.” In the photo, Jenner, Kim and Kendall Jenner posed with Italian fashion designer and Burberry creative director Riccardo Tisci.