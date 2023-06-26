Kris Jenner is feeling blessed about her 13th grandchild.

The Kardashians star, 67, shared her excitement at the news that her daughter Kourtney Kardashian Barker and her husband Travis Barker are expecting a baby boy in a sweet post on Instagram Sunday.

Kardashian, 44, and Barker, 47, revealed the sex of their baby in a video shared on Instagram Saturday with the caption, “🩵or🩷.”

Posting the same video on her own Instagram, Jenner said the little one will be “lucky number 13” when it comes to her gaggle of grandchildren.

“I can’t wait to meet this beautiful new grandchild!! What a blessing!!!!!! #luckynumber13!!!!! 🩵🙏🏼🩵🙏🏼 Congratulations Travis and Kourt!! #repost @travisbarker @kourtneykardash,” she captioned the clip.

In the video, Kardashian is seen sitting on her husband’s lap at a drumkit on a stage outside.



Kourtney Kardashian reveals the sex of her baby with Travis Barker. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

"Is our pyro guy ready?" the Blink-182 drummer then asks his wife. “I don’t know what’s happening, whatever you guys had planned…,” the mom-to-be replied with a laugh, as sounds of a crowd in the background were heard.

A voice that sounded like Kourtney’s sister Khloé Kardashian then shouted, “Let’s get the party started — we’re all excited!”

Shortly after, Barker began a drumroll and he kissed his wife, before striking the drum's symbols just as a burst of blue streamers shot in the air behind them, confirming that the couple are having a boy.



Kourtney Kardashian reveals the sex of her baby son with Travis Barker. Kris Jenner Instagram

As the camera panned back to the pair, the parents-to-be embraced and kissed as the crowd cheered, while one person shouted, "I knew it!"

“🩵🩵🩵🩵,” commented Khloé, while musician Machine Gun Kelly, who attended the couple’s wedding celebrations in Italy last year, added, “🥲🥲🫶🏻.”

Kardashian is already mom to sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 10, with her ex Scott Disick. Jenner’s other grandchildren include daughter Kim Kardashian’s four children — North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 — who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

Son Rob Kardashian is also dad to daughter Dream, 6, with ex Blac Chyna, while daughter Kylie Jenner shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1, with ex Travis Scott.

The latest addition to the Kardashian-Jenner clan is daughter Khloé’s son Tatum, who arrived in August 2022. Khloé is also mom to daughter True, 5, with her ex Tristan Thompson.

Kourtney announced her pregnancy on June 16 at her husband's Los Angeles concert with his band Blink-182. The star held up a handwritten sign in the crowd with the words, “Travis I’m pregnant” on it, inspired by Blink-182’s video for “All The Small Things”.

After her pregnancy announcement earlier this month, a source shared with PEOPLE that Kourtney "is just beyond excited."

"She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while," the insider shared. "Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can't wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too."

