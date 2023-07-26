Kris Jenner is always in the holiday spirit!

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s season 3 finale of The Kardashians, the family matriarch, 67, goes on a search to find the perfect accessories to create six dollhouses for her children Kylie, Kendall, Khloé, Kim, Kourtney and Rob.

“I'm so excited to be able to do this for my kids and for them to see the houses on Christmas morning, but it's a lot of work,” she shares. “I only have a couple of weeks left and I'm like my own little interior designer.”

Kris wastes no time finding the items to go inside the magnificent dollhouses and details her exact plans for the miniature homes, sharing, “we need some beds. We need chandeliers. Maybe there's a plaid couch?”

However, she isn’t happy with what she finds, saying, “That isn't the vibe.”

Kris Jenner. Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

As she looks in an armoire, she says, “What is happening? We need all of this” — but disaster nearly strikes when she accidentally knocks over a piece before clandestinely whispering, “Oh s---.”



When she finds the pet section, she examines “a black Doberman Pinscher” and remembers that she needs to find “a gray kitty” for her 5-year-old granddaughter True.

She also finds the perfect item to complete her daughter Kendall’s dollhouse when she spots a “little Prada bag” in the store.

Before leaving, Kris realizes “nutcrackers” would be the perfect finishing touch to her holiday project.

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Back in October, Kris told PEOPLE she likes to find personalized gifts for her friends and family. "There are so many people I have to gift this year and I want to make sure each and every person feels special," she shared.

To accomplish her goal, the reality star gets a jump-start in her holiday shopping. While appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden last September, Kris proudly reported that she got "most of my shopping done" for Christmas already.

The subject came up when Corden asked Kris, whom he called "the Queen of Christmas," what the family's plans were that year.

"Kylie and I talk about this daily, and I think I've got most of my shopping done," she said.

Corden was in disbelief, but Kylie confirmed. "She definitely does," she assured the host. "It's September!" Corden noted, to which Kris pointed out, "I have 12 grandkids!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The season 3 finale of The Kardashians drops Thursday at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.

