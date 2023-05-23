Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble enjoyed a courtside date night at the Lakers game on Monday night, and got to support Tristan Thompson, despite the team's loss.

Jenner, 67, and Gamble, 42, sported all-black ensembles while cheering on Thompson at the team's final game of the season.

The Lakers were eliminated from the NBA playoffs following four straight losses in the conference finals to the Denver Nuggets.

Thompson, 32, played more minutes in Monday's game than in the previous postseason games with the Lakers. The father to two of Jenner's grandchildren played 10 minutes and scored four points in the 113-111 loss.



PEOPLE confirmed on Aug. 5, 2022, that the NBA player had welcomed his second child with Khloé Kardashian.

Kardashian, 38, recently slammed fans speculating that she has reconciled with Thompson, 32, again after her sister Kim Kardashian, 42, was spotted attending his basketball game. She called the narrative "exhausting."



"I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what's the point," she wrote in a lengthy comment on an Instagram fan page Wednesday. "It's exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it's the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun…."



Kardashian then noted that "some things are just as simple as they seem." She said the SKIMS mogul is just a "family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life," seemingly alluding to Thompson losing his mother, Andrea, in January.



"Example….. just how I support Scott and will forever support him. He's my brother," she continued, referencing her bond with sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick. "It's just not on an nba stage. Sad new world, If there's no photos people think it really didn't happen but yes, I see Scott often. Some things really are just as they are. ."



Kardashian and Thompson began dating on and off in 2016. It was later revealed in December 2021 that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian and Thompson were "together in March" when he conceived before splitting again.

Months later, PEOPLE confirmed the now ex-couple — who are parents to 5-year-old daughter True — was expecting their second child via surrogate. Their son, whose name is still unknown, was born last August.



Though the pair are no longer together, a source recently said Kardashian and Thompson "became very close again after his mom [Andrea] passed away." A separate source said Thompson is "doing everything he can again to try and prove himself — not just to Khloé, but to the whole family. He's also grown closer to Kris [Jenner] after losing his own mom."

