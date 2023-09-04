Kris Jenner Poses with Corey Gamble During Romantic Italian Vacation: 'Portofino Part 1'

Kris Jenner is looking back at her romantic Italian getaway with Corey Gamble.

On Sunday, the 67-year-old shared a series of photos from her European vacation on her Instagram, captioned “Portofino part 1 🇮🇹♥️."

In the first picture from the carousel, Jenner and Gamble, 42, are all smiles as they pose on a boat in matching white ensembles, with The Kardashians star wearing a white lace dress, mirrored sunglasses and silver hoop earrings.

This was followed by a series of picturesque shots of a flower-covered villa overlooking the sea with blue shutters.

During their August getaway, the couple, who met in 2014, also spent some quality time with Dolce & Gabbana designer Domenico Dolce. Gamble snapped a selfie of the pair posing with Dolce, 65, and his partner Gui Siqueira as they enjoyed the outdoors.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan are close friends with Dolce and the brand’s co-founder Stefano Gabbana.

The fashion house ended up igniting a feud between sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian during season 3 of The Kardashians after Kim, 42, curated a collection with the brand just months after Kourtney, 44, and her husband Travis Barker wore Dolce & Gabanna for their Portofino wedding.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble relax with Domenico Dolce (right) and his partner Gui Siqueira. Kris Jenner Instagram

Kourtney, who is currently expecting a baby boy with Barker, claimed her younger sister had undermined the “specialness” of her wedding by working with the fashion house so soon after her nuptials and without asking her feelings on it.

Elsewhere on her vacation, Jenner showed that her brood is never far from her thoughts, sharing a snap of her daughter Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila against a beautiful backdrop.

Kris Jenner shares a pic of daughter Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila. Kris Jenner Instagram

For part of the getaway, Kris was also joined by daughters Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, with the trio spending the evening making fresh homemade pasta together with tomato sauce.

“Italy never tasted so good! 🇮🇹🍕🍝” Kris captioned a carousel of photos of them showing off their culinary skills.

On Friday, Jenner and Gamble also enjoyed a completely different side of life at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop in Los Angeles.

Jenner shared highlights from the show on her Instagram, including a video of her and Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles, 69, enjoying the music together at SoFi Stadium, with Gamble standing behind.