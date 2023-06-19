Kris Jenner Celebrates Daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s Pregnancy News: ‘I Love You So Much!'

Kris Jenner is celebrating her eldest daughter!

On Sunday, The Kardashians momager, 67, responded to Kourtney Kardashian's Friday revelation that she is expecting a baby with her husband Travis Barker.

“Congratulations you two!!!!!!! I love you so much!!!! 🤍@kourtneykardash @travisbarker," Jenner wrote on her Instagram Stories across copies of the photos that Kardashian shared of her growing baby bump on Sunday.

Jenner also reposted Kardashian and Barker’s pregnancy announcement video on her Instagram Story. In return, Kardashian shared her mom’s congratulatory message on her own Story with a series of red love heart emojis.



Kris Jenner congratulated her daughter Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker on their pregnancy news. Kris Jenner Instagram

Jenner’s congratulatory message comes after Kourtney’s younger siblings Kim Kardashan and Khloé Kardashian shared their own delight for their big sister.

“Congrats!! We’re having a Kravis baby!” Kim, 42, wrote in an Instagram Story post on Saturday. Her sweet note was written below a repost of the video that Kourtney and Barker shared to confirm the pregnancy on social media.

The SKIMS founder then also shared the moment from the Blink-182 “All The Small Things” video that inspired her sister’s pregnancy reveal.

Meanwhile, Khloé, 38, had her own heartfelt words for the couple. “Congratulations, my cuties!!! My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!!” she wrote over the video of Kourtney with her sign. “I love you and baby soooooo much,” she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

A source recently told PEOPLE of Kourtney’s pregnancy news, “Kourtney is just beyond excited. She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while."

“Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can’t wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too,” added the insider.



The Poosh founder is already mom to Reign, 8, Penelope, 10, and Mason, 13, with her ex Scott Disick. Barker, meanwhile, is dad to three children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler — son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.



On Sunday, Kardashian responded to the reaction to her pregnancy news, writing “overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan” in a caption alongside a post showing off her bump for the first time.

