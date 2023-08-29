Kraft Mac and Cheese Is Selling a ‘College Care Pack’ with 30 Easy Mac Cups.

Kraft Mac & Cheese is releasing a new product as college students return to campus for the fall semester.

The College Care Pack — available exclusively on Amazon for $29.99 — offers a whopping 30 Kraft Mac & Cheese Easy Mac Cups, “one cup for every day” during the first month of college. Along with the cheesy meals, it also includes an “all-in-one reusable silverware set,” per the press release.

During a time when college students become "overwhelmed and homesick," the brand's back-to-school offer aims to help young adults ease back into the school year with comfort snacks.

"This new pack makes easy, cheesy, and delicious meals more accessible than ever before," the company's statement read.

Kraft Mac & Cheese is always innovating. In 2021, they shook the food world by introducing a cheesy-flavored ice cream, working in collaboration with Brooklyn-based ice cream parlor Van Leeuwen. The flavor used real powdered cheese from the brand’s macaroni boxes to create a creamy and cheesy dessert.

"We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with," Emily Violett, Sr. Associate Brand Manager for Kraft said in a release at the time. "As big fans of Van Leeuwen, we knew they'd be the perfect partner to create this ice cream with us."



Kraft wasn’t the only brand to experiment with revolutionizing food flavors. Jeni's launched a limited-edition Everything Bagel flavor for their "Ice Cream For Breakfast Collection” in January of that year.

According to a release from the company, the bagels featured "buttery streusel laden with sesame, poppy seeds — and yes, onions and garlic — woven throughout subtly sweet cream cheese ice cream."