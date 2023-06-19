K-Pop Group NewJeans Open Up About Their 'Unbreakable' Bond: 'We Don't Have Many Secrets' (Exclusive)

NewJeans have quickly established themselves as one of the fastest rising girl groups in K-Pop history.

The teen quintet debuted in July 2022 and have already racked up millions of followers on social media, hundreds of millions of views on YouTube, and endorsement deals with global brands like Levi's, McDonald's, and now, Coca-Cola.

Members Danielle, Haerin, Hanni, Hyein, and Minji range in age from 15 to 19, and say they are still in shock over their quick ascent since releasing their first single, "Attention," less than a year ago.

"I feel like I've learned how to express NewJeans’ color to our listeners, including our fans, Bunnies," Haerin tells PEOPLE exclusively about their growing fanbase. "Although it's something that requires continued contemplation, I believe I've gained valuable insights through the experiences I've had."

"I truly believe that I’ve learned and experienced more this past year than ever before," Danielle adds about celebrating their first anniversary as a group. "Traveling and performing in different countries, meeting Bunnies, and making new relationships have all had a big impact. What truly resonates with me is these precious memories we've created as a 'family' — the unbreakable bond shared between us, our label and our fans."

In March, they broke the Guinness World Record for Fastest K-pop act to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify — with only six songs to their name at the time.

The group explains that they don't take their rapid success for granted. "I strive to repay the immense love and support NewJeans have received," Minji says. "Achieving significant milestones in our journey has been possible only with the help of others. We are deeply grateful to our beloved Bunnies, the supportive audience, and all those who have supported the members... My heart is filled with everlasting gratitude!"

Hanni explains that the group tries "not to define ourselves based on our physical achievements," but they do give them a "very blissful happy feeling" and inspires them to continue working harder.

"I also believe that an achievement like this shouldn't be credited to us but to those who put so much effort into making and producing our songs and content behind the scenes," she continues. "Without them, we wouldn't be able to release songs like these."

The last few years of K-Pop have become synonymous with excess: bombastic song production, big-budget music videos and high-fashion styling.

However, NewJeans arrived on the scene with an image and sound all their own. Their video clips are more lo-fi, their fashion is rooted in schoolyard streetwear and their music harks back to the R&B and garage sounds that dominated the charts in the early '00s.

The young group don't cite specific inspirations, but say they are discovering their aesthetic as they go, with Haerin noting that "I actively involve myself in incorporating elements as I explore various artists and brands."

Minji adds, "engaging in conversations with those around me also serves as a remarkable source of inspiration, fueling my creative fire even further."

The group's latest project is a track for Coca-Cola's COKE STUDIO global music platform. Titled "Be Who You Are (Real Magic)," the upbeat bop kicks off the second season of the brand’s program, which aims to bring the most exciting emerging and breakthrough artists from all corners of the world together.

Jon Batiste wrote the team effort, which also features Colombian pop artist Camilo, British singer-songwriter Cat Burns and Atlanta-born rapper J.I.D.

Haerin believes the campaign is the "perfect opportunity to show the new and diverse sides of NewJeans" and says the group is extremely "grateful" to participate. "To work with a brand like Coca-cola that has such a long history and strong presence in our world today is still so surreal and an absolute honor to us," says Hanni. "We have been able to enjoy so many new and amazing experiences and have learned so much, and I hope that we are able to leave a small speck of NewJeans in Coca-Cola through our work together."

The colorful music video sees the group knocking out their brand of intense choreography from inside the head of a futuristic robot, and the singers were excited to show off a new side of themselves. "We got to wear unique outfits we had never tried before and film on an incredibly cool set," Hyein says. "When it comes to music video shoots, our main focus is to enjoy each moment together as a group."

NewJeans. Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

With their first year under their belt, NewJeans reveals they're "closer" than ever and are proud of their strong bond. "It seems like we've naturally grown to know each other better and become closer compared to a year ago," admits Hyein. "We live together, and we don't have many secrets among the members, so we’re all very close to each other." Adds Haerin: "We’ve gotten closer through all the activities we take part in together, and we continuously learn and grow together upon new challenges. Together, we're committed to making amazing memories."

Packed schedules don't leave them with much free time, but the "Hype Boy" hitmakers reveal their off days are best spent "relaxing" and "with family."

For Danielle, it's an opportunity to "spend my time outdoors, preferably in nature with friends or family." She points out that the group still gets together when they're not working, "visiting new, exciting places" and doing activities as ordinary as "watching movies, drawing, cooking, or just writing in our diaries."

NewJeans' high streaming numbers have garnered the group global support, and the performers are still growing used to performing for Bunnies — their fanbase name — around the world. "I think the thing that shocked us the most was to see people recognize us and sing and dance along to our music despite the music being very new and from the other side of the world," notes Hanni.

All the members hope to travel and meet more fans in the near future, and are "enthralled about what's to come," she adds.

"I feel a strong sense of trust among our members and feel that we are maturing together," says Minji, with Hanni adding, "As a team, our goals extend beyond the physical realm, focusing more on the emotions we hope to experience and the individuals we strive to become. With every opportunity that arises, our hope is to embrace the journey, continuously growing."

