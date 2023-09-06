Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Reveals 'Urgent Fetal Surgery,' Thanks Doctors for 'Saving My Baby's Life'

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is opening up about a scary moment in her pregnancy.

The Lemme founder, 44, and her Blink-182 drummer husband Travis Barker, 47, each shared social media posts on Wednesday addressing a recent "medical emergency" that has now been confirmed to be a pregnancy complication.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of their hands intertwined, the expectant mom wrote, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life."

"I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," she continued.



"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear," she shared. "I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."



She concluded, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍."

The drummer also shared a tweet about the situation, writing, "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well."

"I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday," he concluded.



The couple's news came after Blink-182 announced early Friday that they were postponing their European tour dates after Barker had to rush home for an “urgent family matter.”

"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed," the band shared. "More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

This baby is the fourth child for both Kardashian. The POOSH founder shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, with ex Scott Disick. Barker has three children with ex Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

Travis Barker kissing pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Barker's baby bump. Travis Barker/Instagram

In June, Kardashian revealed she was pregnant, announcing the exciting news at her husband's concert by holding up a handwritten sign. The couple confirmed the news when they both posted a video of the moment to Instagram the same evening.

Barker and Kardashian began dating in 2021 after being friends for years, getting engaged in October of the same year. Kardashian announced the exciting news by sharing a handful of photos from Barker's romantic beachside proposal with the caption, "forever @travisbarker."

After getting married in Las Vegas without an official marriage license in April 2022 and getting legally married in Santa Barbara, the couple had an official wedding ceremony in Italy on May 22 of that year. Surrounded by red roses and loved ones, the two exchanged vows in front of all their kids

The pregnancy comes after the couple shared that they had stopped IVF treatment, but still hoped for a baby together.

"We are officially done with IVF [in vitro fertilization]," Kourtney said in a confessional on The Kardashians in May. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen."

