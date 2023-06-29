Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Already Have a Name Picked Out for Their Baby on the Way

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker are getting closer to welcoming their first baby together!

On Wednesday, The Kardashians star, 44, shared a new set of maternity photos that included a new look at her baby bump progress, and romantic shots of her and her Blink-182 husband, 47.

While the TV personality stunned in a light blue split-thigh dress paired with a matching set of mesh pants, Barker kept it simple in a white muscle tank and black jeans. Many eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice a comment he left on the post.

Barker teased in the comment section: "I already know his name 😉." Although the couple did not reveal any additional details of the moniker they have in mind for their new bundle of joy, Kardashian followed up the post by sharing additional photos of the two posing together next to an outdoor drum set.

She captioned the images, "Little drummer boy coming soon." The maternity photo collection was met with supportive comments from many of their celebrity friends that included Adrienne Bailon, who wrote, "So beautiful amiga! So happy for you!" While Avril Lavigne added a series of blue heart emojis.

The couple first revealed the sex of their baby in a video shared on Instagram Saturday with the caption, "🩵or🩷." In the clip, Barker began a drumroll and kissed his wife before striking the drum's symbols just as a burst of blue streamers shot in the air behind them, confirming that the couple is having a boy.

While this is the pair's first baby together, both are also parents to children from previous relationships. The Poosh founder is a mom to daughter Penelope, 10, and sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. Barker, meanwhile, is a dad to three children with ex Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

After the two revealed the pregnancy news at a Blink-182 concert earlier in June, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian "is just beyond excited."

"She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while," they shared. "Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can't wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too."



