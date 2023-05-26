Kourtney Kardashian Says She and Travis Barker Are 'Done with IVF,' but 'Would Love a Baby'

Kourtney Kardashian Barker shares an update on her and husband Travis Barker's attempts to add to their blended family in the season 3 premiere of 'The Kardashians'

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 26, 2023 03:23 PM
kourtney kardashian ; travis barker
Photo:

Getty; kourtney kardashian/instagram

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is loving "wife life."

In the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, the LEMME founder, 44, chats with sister Khloé Kardashian, 38, who remarks that it "blows my mind" that Kourtney and husband Travis Barker, 47, want to grow their family.

"We are officially done with IVF [in vitro fertilization]," Kourtney shares in a confessional. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Kourtney Kardashian/Travis Barker
travis barker/instagram


Kourtney goes on to explain that she had "seven frozen eggs from years ago, before Travis."

"Most of mine didn’t survive the thaw. Freezing of eggs isn’t guaranteed. It’s a misunderstanding," she continues.

The mom of three — who shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, with ex Scott Disick — also admits IVF "took a toll" on her.

"Being happy and being a good parent is most important. Whatever’s meant to be will be," she concludes.

Travis is dad to daughter Alabama Luella, 17, and son Landon Asher, 19, as well as stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter from her previous relationship with professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

On an episode of the reality series last year, Kourtney opened up to mom Kris Jenner about the experience.

In a confessional, Kris noted, "Even though Kourtney has three beautiful children, it doesn't make it hurt any less if you're trying to have a baby and you've been struggling."

Kourtney was in agreement, explaining that the reason she and Barker "want it so badly" is because "we want to make something together."

"Yeah, of course," Kris responded. "You wanna bring your own baby, your own love into the world. You both know exactly how it feels to have a child and how to bring a child into the world, and now you want to do it with the love of your life."

Related Articles
KhloÃ© Kardashian True Thompson T-Shirt
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter Shows Off Another Iconic Tee — This Time Featuring Aunt Kylie Jenner
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Admits Getting Botox in Her Neck, Laughs That She Can’t Move Her Muscles
TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Monday, December 12, 2022
Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Daughter Found Out She Throws Out Her Art: ‘I Felt Shamed'
Tom Pelphrey Kaley Cuoco baby Matilda
Tom Pelphrey Says Fatherhood 'Feels Really Intuitive to Me': 'I Am the King of Swaddling' (Exclusive)
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Admits Feeling 'Less Connected' to Baby Son as She Says Surrogacy Was 'Hard for Me'
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey with daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey
Tom Pelphrey Says Life at Home with Kaley Cuoco and New Baby Is ‘Heaven’: ‘I’m So Grateful’ (Exclusive)
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Finally Reveals Her Baby Boy's Name During 'The Kardashians' Season 3 Premiere
Heather Dubrow Says Being Able to Affect Change as Parent to Transgender Child is Most Rewarding
Heather Dubrow Says Ability to 'Affect Change’ as Parent to a Transgender Child Is ‘Most Rewarding’ (Exclusive)
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Sweet Way Husband Travis Barker 'Adds to My Life'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are 'Living Our Best Lives' as She Says They Had Morning Sex for 90 Minutes
Dylan Dreyer courtesy photos
Dylan Dreyer Reveals Son Calvin, 6, Was Diagnosed with Celiac Disease After Stomach Ulcer (Exclusive)
Nick Cannon with his kids
Is It True You Don't Have to Pay Child Support After 10 Kids? A Lawyer Explains
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay pose with their children, August Miklos Friedrich Hermann, Andrew Nicolas Hargitay Hermann and Amaya Josephine Hermann at the 2023 Stuttering Association For The Young (SAY) Benefit Gala
Mariska Hargitay Says Son, Who Has a Stutter, Has Found 'Lovely Community' of Support (Exclusive)
Sadie Robertson Welcomes Baby No. 2 with Husband Christian Huff: 'Soaking in Every Single Moment'
Sadie Robertson Welcomes Baby No. 2 with Husband Christian Huff: 'Soaking in Every Single Moment'
Harper Beckham; Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham Says Daughter Harper, 11, Is 'Good' at Contouring: She's 'Obsessed with Makeup'
Scott Disick Instagram
Scott Disick Shares Stylish Photos of Son Reign in Vibrant Matching Outfit: ‘Fit Game'
Watch: Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner's Emotional Reaction to Bruce Jenner's Transition
Kim Kardashian Shares Lessons She's Learned from Mom Kris Jenner She Hopes to Pass Onto Her Kids