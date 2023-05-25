Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are 'Living Our Best Lives' as She Says They Had Morning Sex for 90 Minutes

The couple revealed on Thursday's season 3 premiere of The Kardashians that they have settled into newlywed life perfectly

Published on May 25, 2023 12:00 AM
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Sweet Way Husband Travis Barker 'Adds to My Life'
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker. Photo: Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are in newlywed bliss!

On Thursday's season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, Kourtney and Travis wasted no time making their affection for each other known.

"I have been just settling into life, wife life is amazing," Kourtney, 44, told cameras, before she and Travis, 47, ran off for "five minutes" to "do something really fast."

As the Poosh founder explained to sister Khloé Kardashian, she was currently ovulating. Because she and Travis had been actively trying to have a baby together, and decided they were done with IVF, the pair needed to capitalize on the natural baby-making moment.

"I'm so tired," Kourtney later shared, as Khloé, 38, quipped back, "Probably from having your 20-minute sex session downstairs."

With a laugh, Kourtney admitted, "Well, we had one this morning for like, an hour and a half, and I had one last night and the day before."

Khloé was taken aback by the revelation, asking her sister: "How do you have sex for an hour and a half!?"

But Kourtney saw it as no big deal. "You know, we’re just living our best lives," she said.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; ABC via Getty Images

Kourtney and Travis have had a whirlwind year. The pair first had a headline-making Las Vegas wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel after the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 4.

Since the ceremony wasn't legally binding, they later wed at a Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15 of that year. Days after, they wed once more in a larger, more elaborate ceremony held in Portofino, Italy, on May 22.

In April, the couple released their Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis wedding special on Hulu, where they reminisced on all three of their weddings from 2022. They've also been busy trying to expand their family, celebrating birthdays and anniversaries and supporting Travis's band Blink-182 as they performed at Coachella in April.

Throughout their relationship, the pair haven't been shy to share a little PDA or talk about their sex life.

In March 2022, the Poosh founder revealed that she and the drummer previously took part in an Ayurvedic cleanse, which included a sex fast.

"Oh my God, it was crazy," she told Bustle of partaking in the fast, before noting, "But it actually it made everything better."

Kourtney's mom Kris Jenner also poked fun about their PDA while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show ahead of the show's season 1 premiere.

DeGeneres said she has frequently witnessed the couple's PDA while visiting during the holidays, telling Kris, "Travis and Kourtney just make out non-stop. That's all they do."

"Well it is 98 percent of the new show," Jenner teased with a laugh. "Is that wrong?"

The Kardashians season 3 is now streaming on Hulu.

