Kourtney Kardashian Shares Throwback Video of 'Wonderful' Daughter Penelope for 11th Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has all the feels about her daughter Penelope getting a year older.

On Sunday, the Poosh founder, 44, marked the preteen’s 11th birthday with an adorable throwback video on Instagram alongside an emotional caption.

“I am in awe of her every day. I couldn’t imagine being more proud to be her mommy. I can’t believe she’s 11 years old…it is so bittersweet,” The Kardashians star wrote alongside a clip of Penelope wearing heels at the dinner table.

“I cry every year on her birthday when she turns older, sad that it’s going by so fast, and so joyous of what a wonderful little lady she is. Happy birthday my sweet Penelope.”

In the cute video, a younger Penelope is seen sitting at a table and tucking into some food wearing a white tulle dress. Kardashian Barker then asks her daughter, “Alright, let me get this straight, your name is … What’s your name?”

“Kiki Kendall,” Penelope replies in reference to her aunts Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.



“Did you do your own makeup today Kiki Kendall?” adds Kourtney, going closer to Penelope’s face with the camera to show off her messy lipgloss. “Yes!” she says smiling.

Penelope’s then-baby brother Reign, now 8, can also be heard making noises in the background in a highchair. Switching the camera to him, Kourtney says, “Say hi,” to which Reign sweetly says, “Hi!”

“OK let's look,” continues Kourtney, panning the camera down to Penelope’s feet to reveal her extravagant footwear — a pair of tasseled black heels.



Kourtney Kardashian shares a throwback photo of daughter Penelope to celebrate her 11th birthday. Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

“Are those your dinner shoes Kiki Kendall?” Kourtney asks.

“Yeah,” responds Penelope.

Commenting on the sweet video, Kourtney’s husband Travis Barker wrote in the comments section. “Happy 11th Birthday Penelope 🥳❤️🎂.”

Kourtney shares Penelope and Reign, as well as eldest son Mason, 13, with her ex Scott Disick. She and Blink-182 drummer Barker are currently expecting their first child together, a baby boy. Musician Barker is a dad to three children with ex Shanna Moakler: Son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

On Saturday, Penelope’s actual birthday, both Kourtney and Disick, 40, shared sweet tributes — and behind-the-scenes details of her fun celebrations — on social media.

“It’s my daughter’s birthday and time is flying way too fast. So grateful for every second with her. 🙏🏼🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹💘,” Kourtney wrote on Threads.

Alongside the caption, the Lemme founder posted a photo of colorful iced doughnuts with sprinkles shaped in letters that read, "Happy Birthday Penelope" as purple streamers and soft party hats surrounded the tasty-looking treats.

Meanwhile, TV personality Disick posted a photo on Instagram that showed a collection of giant shiny pink balloons spelling out ‘Happy Birthday P’ — his cute nickname for his daughter. “Go peep it’s your birthday,” he captioned the picture.

Disick also shared a snapshot of himself planting a kiss on Penelope’s head as she flashed a peace sign. “I love my little 🥟❤️,” he captioned the Instagram Story.

