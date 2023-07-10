Kourtney Kardashian Shares Throwback Video of 'Wonderful' Daughter Penelope for 11th Birthday

'The Kardashians' star posted a throwback video of Penelope wearing a white tulle dress and heels to celebrate her turning 11 on Saturday

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 10, 2023 07:32AM EDT
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian shares a throwback photo of daughter Penelope to celebrate her 11th birthday. Photo:

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock; Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has all the feels about her daughter Penelope getting a year older.

On Sunday, the Poosh founder, 44, marked the preteen’s 11th birthday with an adorable throwback video on Instagram alongside an emotional caption. 

“I am in awe of her every day. I couldn’t imagine being more proud to be her mommy. I can’t believe she’s 11 years old…it is so bittersweet,” The Kardashians star wrote alongside a clip of Penelope wearing heels at the dinner table.

“I cry every year on her birthday when she turns older, sad that it’s going by so fast, and so joyous of what a wonderful little lady she is. Happy birthday my sweet Penelope.”

In the cute video, a younger Penelope is seen sitting at a table and tucking into some food wearing a white tulle dress. Kardashian Barker then asks her daughter, “Alright, let me get this straight, your name is … What’s your name?”

“Kiki Kendall,” Penelope replies in reference to her aunts Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

“Did you do your own makeup today Kiki Kendall?” adds Kourtney, going closer to Penelope’s face with the camera to show off her messy lipgloss. “Yes!” she says smiling. 

Penelope’s then-baby brother Reign, now 8, can also be heard making noises in the background in a highchair. Switching the camera to him, Kourtney says, “Say hi,” to which Reign sweetly says, “Hi!”

“OK let's look,” continues Kourtney, panning the camera down to Penelope’s feet to reveal her extravagant footwear — a pair of tasseled black heels. 

Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian shares a throwback photo of daughter Penelope to celebrate her 11th birthday.

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

“Are those your dinner shoes Kiki Kendall?” Kourtney asks. 

“Yeah,” responds Penelope.

Commenting on the sweet video, Kourtney’s husband Travis Barker wrote in the comments section. “Happy 11th Birthday Penelope 🥳❤️🎂.” 

Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian shares a throwback photo of daughter Penelope to celebrate her 11th birthday.

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Kourtney shares Penelope and Reign, as well as eldest son Mason, 13, with her ex Scott Disick. She and Blink-182 drummer Barker are currently expecting their first child together, a baby boy. Musician Barker is a dad to three children with ex Shanna Moakler: Son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

On Saturday, Penelope’s actual birthday, both Kourtney and Disick, 40, shared sweet tributes — and behind-the-scenes details of her fun celebrations — on social media.

“It’s my daughter’s birthday and time is flying way too fast. So grateful for every second with her. 🙏🏼🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹💘,” Kourtney wrote on Threads.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alongside the caption, the Lemme founder posted a photo of colorful iced doughnuts with sprinkles shaped in letters that read, "Happy Birthday Penelope" as purple streamers and soft party hats surrounded the tasty-looking treats.

Meanwhile, TV personality Disick posted a photo on Instagram that showed a collection of giant shiny pink balloons spelling out ‘Happy Birthday P’ — his cute nickname for his daughter. “Go peep it’s your birthday,” he captioned the picture. 

Disick also shared a snapshot of himself planting a kiss on Penelope’s head as she flashed a peace sign. “I love my little 🥟❤️,” he captioned the Instagram Story. 

Related Articles
Offset and Cardi B attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala; Kulture is 5
Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture’s 5th Birthday: ‘My Baby Girl is 5’
Will Smith Jada Jaden
Will Smith and Wife Jada Celebrate Son Jaden’s 25th Birthday — And Tease Him for Not Having Kids Yet!
Penelope Turns 11! See the Sweet Birthday Tributes from Aunts Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Grandma Kris Jenner
Penelope Disick Turns 11! See the Sweet Birthday Tributes from Grandma Kris Jenner and More
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Post Sweet Tributes To Daughter Penelope as She Turns 11
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Post Sweet Tributes To Daughter Penelope as She Turns 11
Oscar De La Hoya Says Travis Barker âStepped Up Top The Plateâ in Raising His Daughter Atiana
Oscar De La Hoya Says Travis Barker ‘Stepped up to the Plate’ in Raising His Daughter Atiana
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Jokes She's 'Hanging on by a Thread' While Showcasing Baby Bump in Blue Outfit
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Jokes She's 'Hanging on by a Thread' While Showcasing Baby Bump in Blue Outfit
Jessica Alba and Family at Wimbledon
Jessica Alba Celebrates Beginning of 'Fam Summer Vacay' by Sharing Sweet New Photo with All 3 Kids
Matthew McConaughey and Levi McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Surprise Son Levi by Letting Him Join Social Media on 15th Birthday
Khloe Kardashian rap sleepover True Dream
Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True Bring Back 'Fancy Girls' for Sleepover with Dream — See the Cute Clips
Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet New Photo of Son Aire
Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet New Photos of 17-Month-Old Son Aire
Da Brat and Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart Baby
Da Brat Is a Mom! Rapper and Wife Jesseca Welcome Baby Boy (Exclusive)
Alex Rodriguez Celebrates Fourth of July with Girlfriend, Ex-Wife and Their Two Daughters: 'So Special'
Alex Rodriguez Celebrates Fourth of July with Girlfriend, Ex-Wife and Their Two Daughters: 'So Special'
Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Raves About Luis Ruelas Is 'Such a Great Stepdad': 'So Amazing'
Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Raves Luis Ruelas Is 'Such a Great Stepdad': 'So Amazing'
Kim Kardashian talks coparenting struggles
Kim Kardashian Wants Kids to See 'Healthy Dad' in Kanye West — but It 'Kills' Her to 'Hide Everything'
Heather Rae El Moussa Takes 5-Month-Old Son Tristan on Florida Beach Vacation
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Take Son, 5 Months, on Florida Beach Vacation: 'More of a Pool Boy'
Â Khloe Kardashian Shares Cute Videos of True and Dream Performing Dance Routine
Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Videos of True and Dream Performing Dance Routine as Brother Rob Watches