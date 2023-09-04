Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Is Home and ‘Feeling Better’ After Brief Hospital Visit: Source

'The Kardashians' star is home after husband Travis Barker's band announced they were postponing tour dates due to an "urgent family matter"

By
Lindsay Kimble
lindsay-kimble-headshot
Lindsay Kimble
Lindsay Kimble is the Director of Newsroom Operations at PEOPLE. She have been working at PEOPLE for seven years. Her work has previously appeared in POPSUGAR, Us Weekly, and Entertainment Weekly.
and
Jenny Haward
Jenny Haward
Jenny Haward is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Newsweek, HuffPost, Stylist, ELLE and OK! Magazine.
Published on September 4, 2023 11:06AM EDT
Hoda Kotb and Kourtney Kardashian Barker on Monday, September 12, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian talks to Hoda Kotb . Photo:

Helen Healey/NBC via Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian is back home after a brief trip to the hospital.

On Friday, Travis Barker's band Blink-182 postponed several of their European tour dates so that the drummer could attend to an "urgent family matter."

Now, a source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian, 44, is "back home now with her kids," adding: "She is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home too.”

Kourtney Kardashian gives a glimpse of her growing belly as she steps out with her husband Travis Barker for a cold drink at Cha Cha Macha in West Hollywood on Wednesday. The reality star was seen in a chocolate colored tracksuit left unzipped at the top and bottom to allow space for her growing bump.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in West Hollywood on August 3.

GAMR / BACKGRID

Representatives for both Kardashian and Barker did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Barker's band confirmed the postponement news on Friday in a message on their Instagram account.

"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available," a post on Blink-182's Instagram Story said.

Barker is already a dad of three: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, all shared with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kardashian, meanwhile, shares her three children — sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 11 — with ex Scott Disick.

Updates on Kardashian's pregnancy have regularly been shared on social media by both the reality star and her husband since she announced she was expecting a child with Barker in June.

Late last month, Barker posted a carousel of images on Instagram that included a sweet photo of him kissing his wife's bare baby bump.

Earlier in August, Kardashian posted a carousel of images and videos that showed her wearing a bright red bikini, displaying her growing bump as she posed for a series of shots in an outdoor garden, and in one clip, floated across a pool on an inflatable.

Kardashian then opened up about her "joy" at her fourth pregnancy in the post's caption.

"Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy," she wrote.

In the comments section, Barker expressed his love for his wife with a touching comment, writing, "The most beautiful."

