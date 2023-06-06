Kourtney Kardashian Soaks Up the Sun in Throwback Photos from Italy Getaway – See the Pics!

The reality star and her family visited Portofino in August 2019

By Dayna Haffenden
Published on June 6, 2023 11:21 AM
Kourtney Kardashian Soaks Up the Sun in Throwback Photos from Italy Getaway
Kourtney Kardashian. Photo:

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is reminiscing about her time in the sun!

On Sunday, the reality star shared an Instagram carousel of her August 2019 getaway to Portofino, Italy. In the first photo, Kardashian, 44, soaked up the sun while she laid out on a yacht in a black one-piece swimsuit. 

In several other pics, the Poosh founder shared precious moments with her three children: sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 10 — who she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Towards the end of the carousel, the mom of three showed off her chic style, wearing high-waisted, ripped jeans. She paired the look with teal heels and a graphic crop top while posing for a mirror selfie. 

Portofino, Italy holds a special place in Kardashian’s heart. Last May, she tied the knot with husband Travis Barker in a lavish ceremony hosted by Dolce & Gabbana at their Italian home. Leading up to the special day, the couple practiced their "I dos" with a spontaneous Las Vegas wedding ceremony, though never obtained a marriage certificate.

On April 14, Kardashian celebrated the one-year anniversary of the Sin City festivity with Barker, 47. She explained in an Instagram caption that they decided to visit One Love Wedding Chapel after the 2022 Grammy Awards. 

"One year ago today, an Elvis impersonator married me and @travisbarker after the Grammys and way too much tequila in a chapel in Las Vegas! It was one of the best nights of our lives, dreaming of a lifetime filled with fun adventures together. And yes, that's me about to throw up on the floor in the car. 🥂."

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian.

Phillip Faraone/Getty 

More recently, Kardashian has been on the road with the Blink-182 drummer in support of his tour. The KUWTK alum revealed that the trip was the longest she had been away from her children and that she was experiencing mom guilt

"Haven't seen my babies in 10 days," Kardashian said in May, alongside an Instagram Story photo of her with two of her kids. “The longest I haven't seen them ever, cried for the past two days, finally get to squeeze them tomorrow!"

