Kourtney Kardashian Slams Kim's 'Spiraling' Entitlement, Says 'Everyone' Noticed She 'Wasn't Happy' at Her Wedding

On the newest 'Kardashians' episode, Kourtney grew upset that Kim refused to be happy for her, particularly at her lavish Italian nuptials, and said of her sister: "She can never give acknowledgment"

By
Joelle Goldstein
Joelle Goldstein

Published on June 15, 2023 12:00AM EDT
The Kardashians -- "Ciao, Kim" - Episode 304
Kourtney Kardashian (left) and Kim Kardashian. Photo:

Hulu

Kourtney Kardashian was on cloud nine when she married Travis Barker in Italy beside their friends and family — but apparently not everyone in attendance was as happy.

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney, 44, grew increasingly upset with her sister Kim Kardashian for agreeing to creative direct Dolce & Gabbana's fashion show in Milan, just a few months after the designer duo hosted Kourtney's wedding at their Portofino residence.

"I feel like there's an abundance of opportunities," Kourtney told younger sister Kendall Jenner through tears. "It's not about business, it's just there's so much and it takes precedence over hurting your sister. It's legit copying my wedding."

However, the biggest bombshell came when Kourtney revealed that Kim, 42, allegedly wasn't happy for her at her Italian nuptials in May 2022 — and other guests noticed.

"She wasn't happy at my wedding. Everyone else was like, 'Whoa, this is amazing. We're having the best time.' She can never give acknowledgment of like, 'Whoa, this is so amazing,'" Kourtney said, later adding, "She sees everything that I had there and takes it for her own, and she doesn’t even see it. She sees it for the dollar signs, but to me, I see it. And I see it like, 'Oh, you were there, you weren’t happy.'"

"Everyone said something to me, all my friends, they were all like, she’s spiraling," she added.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Wedding
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding.

Shutterstock

The Poosh creator also noted during their conversation that “it’s never enough” for Kim when it comes to work as she complained how her sister will never "turn something down."

"This was my wedding and how I lived my life every summer," she pointed out. "If I did it to Kim, she would freak out. To me, it was more personal. I think that's why it hurts my feelings because it was my actual wedding. The year your sister got married, you then made a deal to do this fashion show? Don’t do it the same year that comes out four months later. It's not like I did their campaign, and then she did the campaign right after. Like, who cares? That's business, it's my actual wedding, and that wasn't a business deal for me. I did it because it felt really personal."

She added of Kim: "She's really driven but doesn’t know what's driving her... when it bumps into my life, that’s when I'm affected. Otherwise, I'm just like, everyone do what makes you happier."

Kim Kardashian for Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker Wedding
Kim Kardashian at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding.

Shutterstock

Kendall agreed with Kourtney, saying her feelings are “valid," she sees "both sides" and can see how Kourtney feels like she had her "toes stepped on."

"I think that’s what sucks the most though, is you talk about how special you felt in the moment of your wedding and it deflates it all when she does that right after," she said.

However, Kendall noted, "as sisters” the group needs to consider how their jobs will affect one another.

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Sweet Way Husband Travis Barker 'Adds to My Life'
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kourtney and Travis, 47, had two weddings before their elaborate Italian ceremony.

The pair first had a headline-making Las Vegas wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel after the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 4, 2022. Since the ceremony wasn't legally binding, they later wed at a Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15 of that year.

Days after, they wed once more in Portofino, Italy, on May 22. The lavish celebrations spanned the course of several days, starting with a dinner party at Ristorante Puny and a visit to the Abbey of San Fruttuoso.

The night before the wedding, they dined at Villa San Bartolomeo, part of the Dolce & Gabbana complex of properties, which are all called L'Ulivetta. Then, on the big day, the family enjoyed a relaxing morning before getting glammed up on the L'Ulivetta grounds. A reception followed at Castello Brown.

In April, the couple released their Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis wedding special on Hulu, where they reminisced on all three of their weddings and gave behind-the-scenes footage of their nuptials.

"I can't pick my favorite, my favorite wedding. I loved them all," Travis told Kourtney at the end of their special, to which Kourtney agreed.

"Same, they were all so different and so special. We're gonna have at least one more [wedding]. Maybe just you and I. A quicker wedding," she said.

