Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shows Baby Bump Progress: 'Been a Minute Since I've Done This'

'The Kardashians' star revealed she was expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker during a Blink-182 concert on June 16

Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE.
Published on June 23, 2023
Kourtney Kardashian Barker is embracing pregnancy.

After announcing that she and husband Travis Barker are expecting their first child together earlier this month, the TV personality, 44, asked her followers for their favorite pregnancy body care product through an Instagram Story poll Friday.

She shared the poll alongside a stylish photo of herself dressed in a yellow mesh mini-dress paired with black boots and an oversized varsity jacket. The photo showed the Poosh founder sitting next to a drumset as she gently laid her hand on her growing baby bump.

Giving a glimpse of the responses from her 222 million Instagram followers, she wrote: "Some of your answers! It's been a minute since I've done this. I love hearing your answers. There's so many answers, but thank you so much for sharing. I won't tell you my husband's response."

Kardashian shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign 8, and 10-year-old daughter Penelope with her ex Scott Disick. Barker, 47, is father to three children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

Speaking about their blended family, the Lemme founder expressed in the season two finale of The Kardashians that there was" so much to be thankful for."

"I love the idea of a blended family," she explained. "I think that the more kids, the merrier. You have all these siblings and more people to love. It's a beautiful thing."

News of the couple's pregnancy comes after they candidly shared their fertility journey on the Kardashian family's hit reality series.

"Seeing Kourtney's journey through IVF [in-vitro fertilization], which is super hard for a woman, you saw her struggle with it and talk about it. That's real," Barker told GQ in November. "And there's however many millions of dudes that have to go give their semen for this same procedure. So it's, like, relatable, you know?"

For the long-awaited announcement, the soon-to-be mom of four held up a handwritten sign at Blink-182's Los Angeles concert that read in black letters, “Travis I’m Pregnant!” The couple confirmed the news by posting a video of the moment to Instagram the same evening.

