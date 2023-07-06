Kourtney Kardashian Shares New Baby Bump Photos After Sex Reveal Party

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her baby bump!

Just days after the expectant mother, 44, and her husband, Travis Barker, hosted a sex reveal party where they announced their first baby together would be a boy, Kardashian shared new photos on Instagram of her pregnancy journey.

The photo carousel began with a snapshot of The Kardashians star dressed in a strapless black dress paired with a high ponytail, rose-colored lip, and matching eyeshadow. Kardashian shared a few additional maternity looks, including a mirror selfie that shows her pregnant belly.

Although her musician husband, 47, is currently on tour with his band, Blink-182, she included a photo of the two sharing a kiss backstage and another picture of the two holding hands. He also wrote in the post's comment section a sweet compliment, "Hot stuff ❤️‍🔥🤰🏻🥵."

Kourtney Kardashian Barker/ Instagram

The couple first revealed their pregnancy when Kardashian posted an image of her holding up a handwritten sign during her husband's Los Angeles concert in June, a reference to the band's music video for their 1999 hit "All the Small Things."



Kourtney Kardashian Barker/ Instagram

Kardashian is also a mom to Penelope, 10, and sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, alongside ex Scott Disick, 40, while Barker is a dad to three children with ex Shanna Moakler: Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

During a previous episode of The Kardashians, she spoke candidly about her desire to grow their blended family.



Kourtney Kardashian Barker/ Instagram

"The more kids, the merrier. It's more people to love," she said in a confessional. "I am really close with Travis' kids and I love them and it's a beautiful thing."

"Travis is a really amazing father. It's one of the reasons that I fell in love with him. He is very, very patient," she said. "I think because we've all known each other, it does make it easier to blend our families. It's all I could ever want."