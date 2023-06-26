Kourtney Kardashian Shares Behind the Scenes Look at Party to Reveal Sex of Baby with Travis Barker

The couple hosted a music tour-themed gender reveal party complete with 'Baby Barker' wristbands, passes and personalized cookies

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
Published on June 26, 2023 08:58AM EDT
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian; Kourtney Kardashian Shares Behind the Scenes Look at Party to Reveal Sex of Baby with Travis Barker
Photo:

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock; Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Baby Barker is being celebrated in style! 

Kourtney Kardashian shared a behind-the-scenes look at the party she and husband Travis Barker threw to reveal the sex of their baby on her Instagram Story Sunday. 

In one video shared — and set to Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine — Kardashian, 44, can be seen giving a tour of the celebrations and revealing the bash was music tour-themed.

As guests entered the party, they were greeted by a desk where they picked up their tour passes that read "Baby Barker World Tour with Special Guest Kravis. All Access.” There were also pink and blue wristbands with the words, “Baby Barker World Tour 2023” printed on them, with guests having to pick one based on what they thought the couple was having. 

A tour poster was also specially created for the day with the same design as the passes, and guests were also encouraged to make “Tour Memories” and “Take a photo & leave a note” with a selection of disposable cameras. 

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Behind the Scenes Look at Party to Reveal Sex of Baby with Travis Barker

Liz Muller Instagram

Inside, one of the rooms was filled with black heart balloons, while a table featured trays full of champagne, white candles and a mini drumkit. “Baby’s breath,” Kardashian captioned a snapshot of the trays of champagne coupes next to vases of gypsophila. 

On the menu for their guests were items such as egg rolls, hot dogs, flatbread, heirloom corn, nachos, romaine salad, falafel, curly sweet potato fries, fruit and cake pops. There were also cookies decorated to look like music notes and microphones, as well as heart-shaped cookies with the words, “Mom” iced onto them.

A cake decorated in cream frosting and black hearts completed the sweet treats offered, and Kardashian also shared a picture of the cake once it was half-eaten that revealed the inside was blue to go with the news that she and Barker, 47, are expecting a boy.

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Behind the Scenes Look at Party to Reveal Sex of Baby with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

The couple announced the news at the party with a drum roll reveal and shared a video of the sweet moment on Instagram Saturday. The clip was simply captioned by Kardashian, “🩵or🩷.”

In the video, Kardashian is seen wearing a long-sleeved baby blue bodysuit and sitting on her husband’s lap at his drum kit on a stage outside. "Is our pyro guy ready?" the Blink-182 drummer then asks his wife. “I don’t know what’s happening, whatever you guys had planned,” smiles Kardashian. 

A voice that sounds like Kardashian’s sister Khloé Kardashian can then be heard shouting, “Let’s get the party started — we’re all excited!”

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Behind the Scenes Look at Party to Reveal Sex of Baby with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Barker then begins a drumroll while kissing his wife, before hitting the drum's symbols just as a burst of blue streamers shoots into the air above them. 

The pair’s guests screamed in delight, with one shouting, “I knew it!” as Kardashian and Barker shared a kiss and an embrace. 

In one of the photos of the bash shared on her Story Sunday, the aftermath of the reveal is pictured with a single blue streamer resting on top of the drums. 

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Behind the Scenes Look at Party to Reveal Sex of Baby with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

This will be Kardashian and Barker’s first baby together. The Poosh founder is already mom to daughter Penelope, 10, and sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, meanwhile, is a dad to three children with ex Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

The Kardashians stars announced the happy news during Blink-182’s concert in Los Angeles earlier this month, holding up a handwritten sign reading, “Travis I’m Pregnant.”

