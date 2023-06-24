Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Showcases Her Growing Baby Bump in Two-Piece Green Bikini – See the Pic!

'The Kardashians' star is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker

Published on June 24, 2023 12:57AM EDT

Photo:



Kourtney Kardashian Barker is having a sweet summer.

In an Instagram post Friday, the reality star, 44, showcased her growing baby bump while sharing photos of a relaxing pool day alongside her daughter Penelope Disick.

The outdoor shots showed The Kardashians star grabbing some shade underneath a blue umbrella and taking a moment to capture her green, two-piece halter top string bikini in another photo.

The Lemme founder also shared snaps of Penelope, 10, playing in a pool and relaxing on a watermelon-print inflatable pool float.

She shared the family fun day pics alongside the caption, "Sweet Summer," with an array of green fruit emojis.

The Poosh founder is expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker. Along with Penelope, she is also a mom to sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. Barker, 47, meanwhile, is a dad to three children with ex Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.





After she announced that they were having their first baby together during his Los Angeles concert earlier this month, a source shared with PEOPLE that Kardashian "is just beyond excited."

"She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while," they shared. "Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can't wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too."





"Kourtney has been praying for this," they added. "She has wanted a baby with Travis since they first started dating. They have been trying to get pregnant for almost two years. It’s been grueling.”

Speaking about their relationship, the soon-to-be mom of four previously told Variety that she values Barker and appreciates sharing aspects of their lives on her family's reality series.

"It's so sacred to me, and I am very protective of it. I think I've learned a lot of lessons," she said. "There is a lot of us on there, and we've had such a good time doing it because we have such a good time when we're together, but I definitely want to protect it as much as I can. But also, this is my life."

