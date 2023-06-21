Kourtney Kardashian Shares Glimpse Into Father's Day Celebrations for Husband Travis Barker

The Poosh founder, 44, posted a video of the celebrations, after announcing she is expecting her and Barker's first child together

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 21, 2023 10:41AM EDT
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Glimpse Into Father's Day Celebrations for Husband Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Photo:

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Kourtney Kardashian TikTok

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing how she spent Father’s Day with her husband Travis Barker.

The Poosh founder, 44, gave fans a glimpse into her Father’s Day celebrations with Barker, 47, and their kids in a video shared on Tik Tok on Monday. The post — captioned "Happy Father’s Day!" — showed details of how the couple spent the Sunday holiday, including a family meal together and the set-up for an outdoor movie night at home.

Kardashian — who announced her pregnancy on Friday — began the post with a shot of a dining room table at what appeared to be Barker's Calabasas home. The chic wooden table was decorated with white roses in glass vases, black cutlery, and plates that featured the same heart motif used on her and Barker's wedding invitations. As the camera panned to show tacos lined up and ready to be eaten, the track “Cheek to Cheek” sung by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong played.

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Glimpse Into Father's Day Celebrations for Husband Travis Barker
Kourtney and Travis' Father's Day celebrations.

Kourtney Kardashian TikTok

The lyrics “I’m in heaven” could be heard as the next clip showed a giant screen set up in the sprawling garden as a movie played. Loungers surrounded the screen and to the side was a table stacked with lots of candy and snacks for the family to munch on — including a popcorn machine! Kardashian even revealed the movies they planned on watching, which appeared to be a selection of Adam Sandler's popular films, including Happy Gilmore and Mr. Deeds.

In the next shot, the star of The Kardashians, showed fans watching a close-up of said machine, as she shoveled the popcorn ready for the movie. The video ended with a clip of a Sandler film playing on the screen at night.

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Glimpse Into Father's Day Celebrations for Husband Travis Barker
The family enjoyed an outdoor movie in the garden with a popcorn machine.

Kourtney Kardashian TikTok

The adorable Father’s Day celebrations came after Barker was honored by his wife in a photo shared to her Instagram Story on Sunday. The holiday-themed photo showed the couple's blended family posing together, with Kardashian in a vibrant red dress and Barker in a black suit.

"Happy Father's Day @travisbarker! Thank you for taking such good care of us," Kardashian Barker wrote across the photo.

Kardashian already shares sons Reign Aston, 8, Mason Dash, 13, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, is dad to three children with ex Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

Kourtney Kardashian is Pregnant! Star Surprises Husband Travis Barker with News at Concert.
Kourtney announced her pregnancy with her and Barker's first child on Friday.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The couple announced they are expecting their first child together last week, when Kardashian revealed on Friday that she is pregnant with a handwritten sign held up during her husband's Los Angeles concert with band Blink-182.

The couple confirmed the news when they both posted a video of the moment to Instagram the same evening. In the clip, a black-clad Kardashian smiled and jumped up and down in the crowd at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium as she held up a sign with large black letters that said: “Travis I’m Pregnant!”

A source recently told PEOPLE of Kardashian’s pregnancy news, “Kourtney is just beyond excited. She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while."

