Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Post Sweet Tributes To Daughter Penelope as She Turns 11

The proud parents also shared behind-the-scenes details from Penelope's 11th birthday celebrations on Saturday

By Escher Walcott
Published on July 9, 2023 07:48AM EDT
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Post Sweet Tributes To Daughter Penelope as She Turns 11
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Post Sweet Tributes To Daughter Penelope as She Turns 11. Photo:

Scott Disick/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are celebrating their daughter Penelope's 11th birthday!

The sweet preteen turned 11 on Saturday, and both Kardashian, 44, and Disick, 40, shared sweet tributes — and behind-the-scenes details of her fun celebrations — on social media on Saturday.

“It’s my daughter’s birthday and time is flying way too fast. So grateful for every second with her. 🙏🏼🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹💘,” The Poosh founder wrote on Threads.

Alongside the sweet caption, she posted a photo of a selection of colorful iced doughnuts with sprinkles shaped in letters that read, "Happy Birthday Penelope" as purple streamers and soft party hats surrounded the tasty-looking treats.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Post Sweet Tributes To Daughter Penelope as She Turns 11
Kardashian posted doughnuts from Penelope's birthday celebrations.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The Kardashians star — who is currently expecting a baby with husband Travis Barker — also shared a montage image of herself and Penelope with her stepsiblings Atiana De La Hoya, 24, Alabama, 17 and Landon Barker, 19 and their dad, Barker, 47 on her Instagram Story.

One image showed the group on a private jet, while another saw them at the Kardashian’s annual Christmas party. 

A final clip shared by Kardashian was a close-up shot of Penelope’s white birthday cake which was decorated with roses. “You make a wish and then blow it,” Kardashian was heard telling Penelope. “Okay,” the birthday girl is heard saying, before blowing the candles out.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Post Sweet Tributes To Daughter Penelope as She Turns 11
Disick with Penelope.

Scott Disick/Instagram

Meanwhile, her ex Disick posted a photo on Instagram that showed giant shiny pink balloons that spelt out, ‘Happy Birthday P’ — Disick’s cute nickname for Penelope. “Go peep it’s your birthday,” he captioned the post.

The father of three also shared footage of Penelope and her friends taking on a huge water slide at the foot of a swimming pool in a garden. “Have fun my love! Happy bday!!!!!,” he wrote, adding, “Fun lil set up.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Post Sweet Tributes To Daughter Penelope as She Turns 11
Penelope enjoyed a jumbo water slide ride in the garden.

Scott Disick/Instagram

Another clip he shared saw Penelope attempting to ride a mechanical bull outside — although she quickly slipped off. “Not so easy,” Disick captioned the hilarious moment.

A final photo showed Disick planting a kiss on Penelope’s head while sat next to each other indoors as they prepared to tuck into a meal. “I love my little 🥟❤️,” he added. In the photo, Penelope posed as she flashed a peace sign. 

In addition to his daughter, Disick also shares 13-year-old son Mason and Reign, 8, with Kardashian. The couple split in 2015 and co-parent their three children.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Post Sweet Tributes To Daughter Penelope as She Turns 11
Disick's post.

Scott Disick/Instagram

Penelope's sweet celebrations come after she and Reign made a very stylish appearance at their dad's 40th birthday in May.

Back in May, Penelope and Reign wore matching T-shirts that featured a photo collage of dad Scottas they attended his 40th birthday party. On his Instagram Story, Scott shared photos of Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, in the hilarious tees, writing "Love" across the photo of Reign.

Disick also posted a photo of the event itself, which he captioned "Love u keeks @kimkardashian." The party was decorated with silver and black balloons, as well as a giant light-up "40" sign.

