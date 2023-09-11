Kourtney Kardashian Says ‘Pregnancy Is So Empowering’ After Undergoing Fetal Surgery

Kourtney Kardashian is finding strength in her pregnancy.

On Sunday, the Kardashians star, 44, shared a series of photos of her baby bump to Instagram, writing in the caption that, “Pregnancy is so empowering."

The pics were snapped while Kardashian posed with her hand over her baby bump. She wore all-black attire, including leather pants, a matching jacket over a bra and lace top, and matching lace gloves.

One picture caught Kardashian as she rested her head back and closed her eyes. A final snap in the gallery showed her face covered as she flipped her hair.

Taking to the comment section, Kardashian’s step daughter Alabama Luella Barker wrote: “Hot mama!,” while a fan commented: “She’s a bad mamma jamma ❤️.”

Kardashian’s post comes after she had to have "urgent fetal surgery” earlier this month. Her husband Travis Barker also rushed home from Blink-182’s European tour to be by her side.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Kardashian "was very scared after finding out that her baby needed a surgery."

"She didn’t want to talk about what was going on. She is doing okay now," they added. "She is still resting at home with Travis.”

Kardashian later opened up about the scare on Instagram. Sharing a black and white snap of Kardashian and Barker holding hands, the Lemme founder thanked doctors for “saving our baby’s life."

She also thanked her husband for rushing to her side and taking care of her after the surgery, as well her mother Kris Jenner “for holding my hand through this.”

Kardashian and Barker revealed they were expecting a baby back in June, when Kardashian held up a sign reading "Travis I'm Pregnant" at Barker’s concert, a nod to Blink-182's "All the Small Things" music video.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, with ex Scott Disick. Barker also shares son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.