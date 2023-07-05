Kourtney Kardashian Says Kim Leveraged Her Wedding for Pay: ‘She Chose the Money Over Me’ (Exclusive)

In an exclusive clip of this week's episode of 'The Kardashians,' Kourtney and Kim finally sit down to talk

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
Published on July 5, 2023 12:00PM EDT

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian are finally sitting down to talk in an attempt to heal their relationship.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive clip from this week’s episode of The Kardashians, the sisters come face-to-face to hash out their issues about Kim’s Dolce & Gabbana partnership. The Lemme founder, 44, who is upset that Kim, 42, did a collection with the fashion house that designed Kourtney’s wedding just six months after her big day, is ready to open up about her feelings surrounding the situation.

“Because it was my wedding, it really wasn't business for me,” Kourtney tells her sister in the preview. “It was such a special day. I feel like it takes away from the specialness.”

The Poosh creator tells the SKIMS mogul that had it been any other collaboration, her “usual personality” would be to say “do it, take the money and run.” She goes on to explain that this is the one time where she cares about the deals Kim is making.

Kourtney Kardashian Cries as She Accuses Sister Kim of 'Copying My Wedding' with Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show

“It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity,” Kourtney tells the cameras. “She chose the money over me — that’s why she never truly asked me.”

She adds: “It’s not that she forgot to ask me or thought that I wouldn’t care. I think she wouldn't have known what to do if my answer was no.”

Season 3 of the hit Hulu show has documented the family divide from the beginning. Kourtney initially said she “feels like [Kim] took the mood board we sent our family [from Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding] and made it.”

Los Angeles, - 52382525 Reality stars Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are seen leaving a studio with their sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner in Los Angeles, California on April 20, 2017. Afterwards the girls went out to lunch at the Little Next Door Restaurant. Reality stars Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are seen leaving a studio with their sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner in Los Angeles, California on April 20, 2017. Afterwards the girls went out to lunch at the Little Next Door Restaurant. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 20 APRIL 2017 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*; PORTOFINO, ITALY - MAY 21: Kourtney Kardashian arriving for lunch at the Abbey of San Fruttuoso on May 21, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. (Photo by NINO/GC Images)
BACKGRID; NINO/GC

The SKKN creator struggled to understand why her sister was upset in previous episodes, saying, “It just kills my vibe" and noting that Kourtney, who is currently pregnant with her first child with Barker, wore looks to the wedding festivities Kim had already worn in the past.

“I have to talk to her and explain it to her. I just want her to be happy for me. It was too big of a moment for her not to be proud,” she continued.

Kim stood strong in her claim that she refused any designs that resembled Kourtney’s wedding looks, claiming she wanted to “be respectful for Kourtney and this journey.” The reality star even said she has an “email string begging them to push it a year,” but the sisters never sat down to air it out until now.

New episodes of The Kardashians air on Hulu every Thursday.

