Kourtney Kardashian Says 'Bye!' to Her Family as She Leans on Marriage to Travis Barker to 'Protect My Energy'

The reality star explained why she's moving away from family drama and investing more time in her relationship

Published on July 13, 2023 09:00AM EDT
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Photo:

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian is prioritizing her peace. 

In preview of next week's episode at the end Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the 44-year-old reality star revealed that she’s hoping to move away from drama with her sisters and lean on her husband Travis Barker

“With my family, I’m like ‘protect my energy,’” she said with a sweeping gesture with her hands. “And like ‘I’m married! Bye everyone!’” 

She affirmed, “It’s so nice.”

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker

Getty

This isn’t the first time the Poosh founder has addressed the rising tensions between her and her family members. 

In a June episode of the Hulu reality show, Kourtney, 44, opened up about her grievances with her sister Kim Kardashian, 42. She struggled to accept Kim’s decision to creative direct a fashion show for Dolce & Gabbana that featured similar or identical elements to her Portofino wedding – an event the Italian design duo styled

kim-kourtney-2-435

Kourtney previously shared that she felt Kim was “copying my wedding” and prioritizing “business” over "hurting your sister" while the SKIMS founder couldn’t understand why she was upset.

She doubled down on her perspective and emphasized the need for her own identity in a confessional, "This is definitely not about a brand, it was about my wedding. I didn’t feel truly supported. I think it's a free-for-all, it's like, no boundaries and it felt like there's no decency to ask me how I felt about her doing this so closely to my wedding. It's also like no one just gives a f--- about anything. It's like the Wild West. We’re gonna take and do as we want."

"What else can you take from me? Can I have something that’s mine?" she asked rhetorically. "For my survival, I need my own identity and I need my own life. I really love having some separation and having my own friends and my own family."

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

During an October 2022 appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kourtney admitted she was not as close with her sisters as she once was. 

According to the reality star, the distance began when her younger sister Khloé Kardashian was pregnant with her daughter, True, at the same time Kim was expecting her daughter Chicago through a surrogate in 2018. 

"I just felt like they really bonded, like they were going through the same things," Kourtney said. "And that's when I was unhappy with the show, partially because of them two kind of ganging up. It was almost everything that Khloé and I had kind of done to Kim, and then they were flipping it on me." 

Hoda Kotb and Kourtney Kardashian Barker on Monday, September 12, 2022

Helen Healey/NBC via Getty Images

At the same time, Kourtney was going through therapy and admitted that her emotions would be heightened whenever she got into fights with her sisters. 

"The daily stuff to where I had the rage inside to scratch my sister or whatever, in the fight. I probably blacked out," she said, referencing the physical altercation she had with Kim on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. "It was a lot. I felt like it was an intense time."

She added, "I think some of us more than others feel the need to distance sometimes or just do our own thing, have our own thing. I love to keep my little bubble and as they say, 'Protect your energy.' And I just like to be in my own little world and enter it when I choose and then slip back in."

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.

