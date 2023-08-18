Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Blonde Hair and Pink ‘Barker Barbie’ Mini Dress

Kourtney Kardashian is reminiscing about her blonde hair!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 44, shared a carousel of sultry throwback photos on Instagram Thursday showing her rocking lighter locks and a pink “Barker Barbie” mini dress.

Sitting on two vintage suitcases, Kardashian looked stylish as she stared into the camera with her hair tied in an updo and her feet dressed in open-toe, black stiletto heels.

Kardashian — who is currently expecting a baby boy with her husband Travis Barker — has regularly shared snaps of her growing baby bump in recent weeks. On Saturday, the mom of three took to Instagram to post a series of photos of her and Barker’s time in Montecito, California, where the couple got engaged in October 2021.

In the first picture, Kardashian could be seen caressing her baby bump while looking at her reflection in a glass door. The post also included a photo of her and Barker resting on outdoor chairs and enjoying some fresh air.

“The ocean calms the fire in me,” Kardashian wrote in her caption.

On August. 8, Kardashian gushed about her pregnancy by sharing snaps of her cradling her bump in a red bikini. “Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy,” the reality star wrote as she posed on outdoor staircases and balconies, as well as relaxing on a giant pool inflatable.

Kardashian, who tied the knot with Barker in May 2022, shares son Mason Dash, 13, daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, and son Reign Aston, 8, with her ex-partner Scott Disick, while Barker shares son Landon Asher, 19, daughter Alabama Luella, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.