Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her Previous Frozen Eggs 'Didn't Survive' and Speaks Out Against 'Misunderstanding' of Process

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is clearing up a common misconception.

While discussing her fertility journey in the season 3 premiere episode of The Kardashians, the LEMME founder, 44, explained that she had frozen eggs before trying to grow her blended family with husband Travis Barker.



While discussing her decision to discontinue in vitro fertilization and "believe what God has in store," Kourtney revealed, "I had seven frozen eggs from years ago, before Travis."

"When I was 38 or 39, everyone was like pushing me to do that. Most of mine didn’t survive the thaw because eggs are one cell, and none of them made it into an embryo," she explained. "The freezing of eggs isn’t guaranteed. It’s a misunderstanding, people do it thinking it's a safety net, and it's not."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Travis Barker Instagram

Kourtney goes on to admit IVF "took a toll" on her.

"My health is still impacted because it's hormones, and mentally it definitely took a toll. I think being happy is what's important and being a good parent to my kids. We're just embracing that whatever is meant to be will be."

Kourtney shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, with ex Scott Disick. Travis is dad to daughter Alabama Luella, 17, and son Landon Asher, 19, as well as stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter from her previous relationship with professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya.



Amy Sussman/Getty

The pair opened up about their journey to having a baby on the reality series last season. In one episode, they revealed that they would be going into an egg retrieval for the first time. The following week, they shared that the "egg retrieval didn't go the way that we would've hoped."

"He was able to retrieve the egg but it didn't make it to the embryo stage," she explained at the time.

In December, the star said she was feeling like herself after stopping IVF treatments for 10 months.

"Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF," she wrote in an Instagram story on top of a photo of her treadmill's dashboard. "For anyone else going through it, it gets better!"

