Kourtney Kardashian Snarks That Her Famous Family Is 'Not a Cult' After Kris Jenner Calls Kim Their 'Leader'

Kris Jenner is unintentionally fanning the flames on the sister feud between Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Kim Kardashian.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, tensions continued to rise between Kim, 42, and Kourtney, 44, over Kim's "Ciao, Kim" collection she co-designed with Dolce & Gabbana right after Kourtney curated her wedding experience with the designers.

Kris, 67, didn't help matters during Kim's birthday dinner, where she gave a gushing tribute to her daughter — even declaring Kim the "leader" of their family. However, Kourtney wasn't onboard with that idea.

"You are the strongest woman in the world, you are a rockstar, and I'm so proud of you," Kris said at the dinner. "We all look up to you, you're a superpower and you are pretty much now, at this point, the leader of our family. You're the person we all go to."

When Kourtney was asked in a confessional if she also sees Kim as the family leader, the Poosh founder responded, "I mean, if she wants to be. It's not a cult I'm following."

Despite her mother's kind words, Kim also wasn't in favor of this new title. "I don't have time to take on those duties," she joked to her mom, before adding in a confessional, "I love you, I'm so honored but I am not ready for you to pass the baton. You need at least five more years."

Kourtney Kardashian in a confessional.

Over the last few episodes, tensions have rose between Kim and Kourtney as Kim struggled to understand why Kourtney was mad at her.

Kim felt Kourtney should be happy for her creative directing debut with Dolce & Gabbana, while the Lemme founder pointed out how the fashion show came just a few months after the designer duo hosted her wedding at their Portofino residence, and featured similar or identical elements.

"I feel like there's an abundance of opportunities," Kourtney told younger sister Kendall Jenner through tears in a previous episode. "It's not about business, it's just there's so much and it takes precedence over hurting your sister. It's legit copying my wedding."

Kourtney also accused her sister of being unhappy at her wedding, claiming that "everyone said something" to her. "Everyone said something to me, all my friends, they were all like, she’s spiraling," she said.

In this week's episode, Kourtney doubled down on her perspective and emphasized the need for her own identity.

"It comes from an old thing of us being 18 months apart and having a more competitive nature as sisters and then I think the one time I've even done anything slightly similar to her, which was hang Christmas lights in my entry… it was such a thing," Kourtney said. "I feel like I go to big extents to have my own thing but there's no sense of loyalty or feeling of oh, how would I feel? It's almost a greediness… it's who she is to her core.”

She continued in a confessional: "This is definitely not about a brand, it was about my wedding. I didn’t feel truly supported. I think it's a free-for-all, it's like, no boundaries and it felt like there's no decency to ask me how I felt about her doing this so closely to my wedding. It's also like no one just gives a f--- about anything. It's like the Wild West. We’re gonna take and do as we want."

"What else can you take from me? Can I have something that’s mine?" she asked, before telling cameras, "For my survival, I need my own identity and I need my own life. I really love having some separation and having my own friends and my own family."

Kim Kardashian (left) and Kourtney Kardashian. Lionel Hahn/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Despite the drama, Kris revealed in a previous episode that she knows better than to take sides between her feuding family.

In a confessional scene, she told cameras, "As a mom, when my girls see things differently, I try to stay really neutral."

"I think it's really my job to kind of see and hear both sides and help a conversation happen when things get out of hand," she added.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.