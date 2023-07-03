Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Elevator Selfie

The Poosh founder and her husband Travis Barker recently revealed they're expecting a baby boy together

Published on July 3, 2023 06:26AM EDT
Kourtney Kardashian showed off her growing bump in a lift selfie. Photo:

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s bump is on the move. 

On Sunday, the pregnant Poosh founder, 44, showed off a hint of her bare bump as she shared a selfie taken in an elevator on her Instagram Story. 

In the snapshot, Kardashian is seen posing in an elevator mirror while dressed in a white logo T-shirt, black pants, a long black coat and black chunky boots. The Kardashians star, who appeared to be fresh-faced, also wore her hair up and with a pair of black sunglasses on her head.

Kardashian simply captioned the photo with a black heart emoji. 

The reality star and her husband Travis Barker recently revealed that they’re expecting a baby boy during a baby sex reveal party.

On Saturday, Kardashian gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at the party on her lifestyle website Poosh and revealed the bash was organized in just 48 hours with an "on-the-nose, rock-n-roll theme (plus a little of Kourt’s elevated, chic aesthetic)." 

The couple announced their little one’s sex with a drum roll reveal and shared a video of the sweet moment on their respective Instagram accounts. The clip was simply captioned, “🩵or🩷.”

In the video, Kardashian sat on her 47-year-old husband’s lap at a drumkit on a stage. Barker then began a drumroll while kissing his wife, before hitting the drum's symbols just as a burst of blue streamers shot into the air above them. 

The couple's announced their baby's sex with a sweet drumroll reveal video.

Kris Jenner Instagram

They later revealed that they had already picked out a name for their son as they shared a series of pictures taken on the day of their sex reveal party on Instagram last week. 

"I already know his name 😉,” the Blink-182 drummer teased in the comments section of the post, with the comment garnering nearly 10,000 likes. 

In the maternity photos, Kardashian stunned in a light blue split-thigh dress paired with a matching set of mesh pants as they posed by a pool, while Barker kept it simple in a white muscle tank top, black jeans and a black beanie hat. 

This will be Kardashian and Barker’s first baby together. The duo announced the news at Blink-182's concert in Los Angeles on June 16 when Kardashian held up a handwritten sign reading, "Travis I'm Pregnant" inspired by the band's video for "All The Small Things".

The TV personality is already mom to Penelope Scotland, 10, and sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, with her ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, musician Barker is a dad to three children with ex Shanna Moakler: Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

