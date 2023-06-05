Kourtney Kardashian Shares Throwback Bikini Snap with Sister Khloé: ‘Serious Vibes’

Kourtney Kardashian is looking back on a beautiful beach moment with her sister Khloé Kardashian.

The Poosh founder, 44, shared a throwback bikini picture of her standing with her younger sibling, 38, on her Instagram Story Sunday alongside the caption, “serious vibes @khloekardashian.”

In the snapshot, Kourtney is seen wearing a zebra-print bikini, patterned sarong and sporting a belly button piercing, while Khloé rocks a white bikini with gold detailing and a patterned sarong. The duo also wear large gold earrings.

The photo appeared to have been taken in 2009 in Miami, where the pair famously filmed their Keeping Up with the Kardashians spin-off Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami.

Both sisters also sported long dark locks in the picture, a world away from their current hairstyles. While Kourtney now has a super-short, sleek bob, Khloé has recently been favoring long blonde waves.

Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian in a more recent bikini pic.

Last month, Good American co-founder Khloé shared her own throwback with Kourtney alongside an explainer for people who keep getting The Kardashians stars confused with one another.

After Khloé was mistaken for Kourtney by paparazzi during an outing in New York, she shared a hilarious tongue-in-cheek explainer on her Instagram Story about their differences alongside a throwback picture of the two posing in sparkling, sheer mesh bodysuits.

Khloé wore the stylish look with silver undergarments, while Kourtney opted to pair the outfit with a black bra and matching underwear. She joked about the situation even further by writing underneath the photo, "Only their mother can tell them apart."



Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal

The mom-of-two then noted in her explainer that it’s easy to tell the two apart by their hair color.

"A few ways to tell us apart is that 99% of the time Kourt is a brunette, whereas I am 99% of the time a blonde," she wrote alongside a picture on her Instagram Story. "I get it she is hot as f---... Again, maybe this is where people blending us together because we are f------ identical in the way we look."

In a previous Instagram Story post, she added that their "height is a dead giveaway."

"Something that might help is that Kourtney is quite tiny... I am about 5 ft. 10 in.," she wrote. "This is quite a height difference, so if we're standing next to each other, even though our beauty seems to be identical to one another, the height is a dead giveaway."

The pair’s other siblings include sister Kim Kardashian, brother Rob Kardashian and half-sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.