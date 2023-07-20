Why Kourtney Kardashian Is More 'Conscious' About Giving Her Kids 'Freedom to Express Themselves'

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is talking about how her own upbringing still impacts her parenting to this day.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Lemme founder, 44, chats with sister Kylie Jenner as she does her makeup. The ladies are then joined by Khloé Kardashian, who sits with them as they talk about beauty standards and different insecurities that came from childhood criticisms.

"We do live in a world that's obsessed with perfection. I think my mom always had us dressing alike and being really polished and [having our] hair done," Kourtney says of her own childhood.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kris Jenner/instagram

When it comes to Reign, 8, Penelope, 11, and Mason, 13, Kourtney says, "I think I'm really conscious with my own kids about giving them the freedom to express themselves and not put so much pressure on perfectionism."

Back in the sister's discussion, the Good American co-founder, 39, adds, "I definitely don't want our kids to have those insecurities, but I do my best at home."

"I think the messaging is, 'You're good enough just the way you are,' " Kourtney replies. "And just owning who you are."

Earlier this month, the pregnant reality star and husband Travis Barker revealed the sex of their baby on the way in a sweet video shared on Instagram, where the expectant mom sat on Barker's lap behind his drumkit as he played a drumroll.

Shortly after, Barker, 47, began a drumroll and he kissed his wife, before striking the drum's symbols just as a burst of blue streamers shot in the air behind them, confirming that the couple are having a boy.



The couple's upcoming arrival with also be Barker's fourth child. He is a dad to three children with ex Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

