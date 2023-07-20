Kourtney Kardashian Has Happily Withdrawn into a Love 'Bubble' with Travis Barker

"To now be an adult and be like, ‘I’m married. Bye, everyone!’ — it's so nice," the reality star said on this week's episode of 'The Kardashians'

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
Joelle Goldstein
Joelle Goldstein is a Staff Editor on the TV team for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand since 2017, working as an intern, digital news writer and Human Interest writer-reporter before recently transitioning to the TV team to help oversee and edit digital coverage. Her work has previously appeared in The Hollywood Reporter.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 20, 2023 09:00AM EDT
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Photo:

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian is leaning on her husband Travis Barker to “protect my energy.”

On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the 44-year-old reality star opened up to friends about how she has happily withdrawn from family drama now that she’s married.

“I don’t talk to anyone. I don’t leave the house. I’m in a bubble and I don’t like to leave Calabasas,” Kourtney told Tiffany Sorya and another pal at a poolside event for her Poosh brand.

“Even with my family, I’m like ‘protect my energy,’” she continued. “To now be an adult and be like, ‘I’m married. Bye, everyone!’ — it's so nice.”

kourtney kardashian, travis barker
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Kourtney then shared in a confessional interview that she wants “to have some distinction from my sisters and my mom” because they work together and “our lives are so intertwined.”

“For my soul I need my own thing, my own identity,” she said of her wellness brands Poosh and Lemme.

“When I do have things that feel like they're mine, I think it feels more special than having these successful moments. It makes it all the more worth it,” she explained.

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Kourtney has previously expressed how her husband has helped put her at ease no matter how stressful the situation.

On a season 2 episode of The Kardashians, the Poosh founder was on her way to make her debut at the 2022 Met Gala when she experienced some complications with her Thom Browne ensemble.

"They were still sewing me into my dress on the sprinter van," she told the cameras.

Fortunately, Kourtney appeared calm, cool and collected amid the chaos — and she credits the 47-year-old Blink-182 drummer for preventing her from stressing out.

"I know most people would probably have anxiety," she continued. "But having Travis just makes everything so much more enjoyable."

At one point, the famed rocker even helped apply a Band-Aid to make her shoes more comfortable for the event.

"The greatest things that Travis adds to my life is making the most of every moment and experience," she added. "It's such a better way for me to live my life."

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

PEOPLE confirmed Kourtney and Travis' relationship in January 2021. That October, the couple announced their engagement.

Kourtney and Travis got married in three different ceremonies, though it wasn't technically legal the first time they exchanged vows in April at a Las Vegas chapel. After tying the knot at a Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15, the pair had a third and final ceremony in Italy days later.

The two have since blended their families. Kourtney shares son Mason, 13, daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick. Travis, on the other hand, shares son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The couple is currently expecting their first baby together, as Kourtney announced her pregnancy with a handwritten sign held up during her husband's Los Angeles concert with band Blink-182 on June 17. A week later, Kourtney and Travis discovered they are having baby boy.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

The season 3 finale of The Kardashians airs next Thursday at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.

Related Articles
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker Jokes His Son with Kourtney Kardashian Could Be Named ‘Rocky 13’
Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kendall Jenner 'Would Be Spiraling' If She Had to Deal with the Stress Kanye West Put Sister Kim Kardashian Through
Tamra Judge, Ryan Boyajian, Jennifer Pedranti
RHOC: Jenn Slams Tamra for 'Airing All My S--- Out' as Ryan's Loyalty Is Questioned Once Again
kayne west, kim kardashian, pete davidson
Kim Kardashian Regrets 'Fast' Pete Davidson Romance, Admits She Didn't 'Deal and Heal' After Kanye West Split
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Harrowing Phone Call When Tristan Thompson's Mom Died: 'He Was Screaming'
And Just Like That Season 2 ep. 6
‘And Just Like That…’ Recap: Carrie Hits Send on a New Beginning with Aidan While One Couple Reaches the End
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian 'Would Never Take Back' Her Struggles with Ex Kanye West — and Is Finally 'at Peace'
Kylie Jenner Mugler H&M Los Angeles Celebration,
Kylie Jenner Denies Getting Surgery on Her ‘Whole Face’ and Being an ‘Insecure Child’: ‘I Always Loved Myself’
"Slow to Bleed Fair Son" -- Season 5, Episode 10 (Airs July 19) Pictured (L-R): Clayton Cardenas as Angel Reyes, JD Pardo as EZ Reyes. CR: Prashant Gupta/FX
'Mayans M.C.' Series Finale: How the FX Thriller Ends
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Are Getting 'Super Serious' as They Enjoy Romantic Vacation in Idaho: Source
Kim Kardashian, Michael Rubin, Tom Brady
Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Are 'Just Friends,' Says Michael Rubin — but Can See Where the 'Crazy Rumors' Came From
Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner
Jordyn Woods Reached Out to Kylie Jenner Before Reunion to 'Apologize for How Everything Went Down': Source
Charity, The Bachelorette
Bachelorette Charity Lawson Says Goodbye to 1 Man Who Told Her He's Incapable of 'Getting There'
OLIVIA, HUGO, CHRIS, COLE, SHAYNE - CLAIM TO FAME
'Claim to Fame' Eliminated Star on That Shocking 'Betrayal' and Watching the Show with Their Famous Parent (Exclusive)
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reunited! Billionaire enjoys dinner with her ex BFF four years after Tristan Thompson cheating scandal ruined friendship and left the Kardashians fuming. The former best friends appeared in great spirits during their catch-up, with Jordyn flashing a huge smile while heading to a sushi restaurant with Kylie in Los Angeles.
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Reunite 4 Years After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal
90 Day Brandan
90 Day: Brandan Sinks $60,000 into Building a House for Mary as His Mom Fears He's a Victim of 'Manipulation'