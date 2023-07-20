Kourtney Kardashian Has Happily Withdrawn into a Love 'Bubble' with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is leaning on her husband Travis Barker to “protect my energy.”

On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the 44-year-old reality star opened up to friends about how she has happily withdrawn from family drama now that she’s married.

“I don’t talk to anyone. I don’t leave the house. I’m in a bubble and I don’t like to leave Calabasas,” Kourtney told Tiffany Sorya and another pal at a poolside event for her Poosh brand.

“Even with my family, I’m like ‘protect my energy,’” she continued. “To now be an adult and be like, ‘I’m married. Bye, everyone!’ — it's so nice.”

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Kourtney then shared in a confessional interview that she wants “to have some distinction from my sisters and my mom” because they work together and “our lives are so intertwined.”

“For my soul I need my own thing, my own identity,” she said of her wellness brands Poosh and Lemme.

“When I do have things that feel like they're mine, I think it feels more special than having these successful moments. It makes it all the more worth it,” she explained.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Kourtney has previously expressed how her husband has helped put her at ease no matter how stressful the situation.

On a season 2 episode of The Kardashians, the Poosh founder was on her way to make her debut at the 2022 Met Gala when she experienced some complications with her Thom Browne ensemble.

"They were still sewing me into my dress on the sprinter van," she told the cameras.

Fortunately, Kourtney appeared calm, cool and collected amid the chaos — and she credits the 47-year-old Blink-182 drummer for preventing her from stressing out.

"I know most people would probably have anxiety," she continued. "But having Travis just makes everything so much more enjoyable."

At one point, the famed rocker even helped apply a Band-Aid to make her shoes more comfortable for the event.

"The greatest things that Travis adds to my life is making the most of every moment and experience," she added. "It's such a better way for me to live my life."

Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

PEOPLE confirmed Kourtney and Travis' relationship in January 2021. That October, the couple announced their engagement.

Kourtney and Travis got married in three different ceremonies, though it wasn't technically legal the first time they exchanged vows in April at a Las Vegas chapel. After tying the knot at a Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15, the pair had a third and final ceremony in Italy days later.

The two have since blended their families. Kourtney shares son Mason, 13, daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick. Travis, on the other hand, shares son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The couple is currently expecting their first baby together, as Kourtney announced her pregnancy with a handwritten sign held up during her husband's Los Angeles concert with band Blink-182 on June 17. A week later, Kourtney and Travis discovered they are having baby boy.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The season 3 finale of The Kardashians airs next Thursday at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.