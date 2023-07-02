Kourtney Kardashian Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look at Baby Sex Reveal Party — Planned in Less Than 48 Hours!

Kourtney Kardashian is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her baby sex reveal party, which she and husband Travis Barker pieced together in less than 48 hours!

On Saturday, the reality TV star, 44 shared a post on her Instagram story, revealing that more about the sweet event was being shared on her Poosh platform — the lifestyle website she launched in 2019.

Kardashian and Barker discovered they are having baby boy on June 24, while seated at a drumkit in front of guests at their party. As Barker performed a drumroll, a burst of blue streamers shot in the air behind them. And while Kardashian may have told guests "I don't know what's happening," during the sweet reveal — a video of which was shared to Instagram by the pair the same day — the pair were actually pretty hands-on when it came to planning.

According to Kardashian's website, the reveal had an "on-the-nose, rock-n-roll theme (plus a little of Kourt’s elevated, chic aesthetic)." And the pair treated the event itself something like a concert, too.



Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's baby sex reveal party. Kourtney Kardashian/ Instagram

Poosh revealed that Barker and Kardashian called event planner Corrie Mendes on June 22 about the party, and within two days it all took place. The celebratory event was then arranged almost like a concert tour, with a will call counter for guests to check in and collect wristbands in pink or blue —to guess the baby's sex —, a Baby Barker-themed band poster created by graphic designer Edgar Regalado, and an actual stage set up by Blink-182's production designer John McGuire.

"Guests were also invited to explore the Tour Memories corner where they could leave a note for future Baby Barker and take photos on disposable cameras for Kourt and Travis to use later in their baby scrapbook," the post reads.

The band theme continued with wooden stadium seats surrounding the stage and roadie cases used as coffee tables. Guests could also get up and grab drinks at the 818 bar — the tequila brand owned by Kardashian's sister Kendall Jenner — that featured bespoke beverages including a pink "Love Child" cocktail and a blue "Rock-a-Bye Baby" drink.

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's baby sex reveal party. Liz Muller/ Instagram

Food was courtesy of Los Angeles-based Chef K, who offered nachos, popcorn, chicken nuggets, corn dogs, hot dogs, sliders, pizza and more in an effort to channel Kardashian's "pregnancy cravings." Vegan options were available, too, for Barker.

The designer behind the reveal itself wanted a more "biodegradable" and "easy-to-clean" sex reveal option and so opted for paper streamers.

"While they were both excited for whatever God’s plan was for their baby, the blue pop bursting from the streamer cannons was electric," the Poosh post read. "You couldn’t really see them until they were floating in the air, making the anticipation of the big secret that much more emotional and exciting."

Guests then had the option to enjoy some blue cake, and even the kids in attendance had fun thanks to a backstage coloring station. Adult guests celebrated throughout the night with champagne available at a table full of Barker's musical memorabilia.

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's baby sex reveal party. Kourtney Kardashian/ Instagram

On Instagram, the duo celebrated the sex of their baby again with more photos of the event in a post that Kardashian adorably captioned, "little drummer boy coming soon." The couple first revealed their Kardashian's pregnancy when The Kardashians star announced it with a handwritten sign held up during her husband's Los Angeles concert last month.

The Poosh founder is also a mom to Penelope, 10, and sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, alongside ex Scott Disick, while Barker is a dad to three children with ex Shanna Moakler: Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

After her pregnancy announcement last month, a source shared with PEOPLE that Kourtney "is just beyond excited."

"She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while," they shared. "Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can't wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too."

