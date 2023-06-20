Kourtney Kardashian Attends First Blink-182 Show Since Pregnancy Reveal with Sister Khloé and Mom Kris Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian's baby bump is rocking out again!

The Poosh founder, 44, attended a Blink-182 concert on Monday, just days after announcing her and husband Travis Barker’s pregnancy news at the band’s Los Angeles show on Friday.

Kourtney was joined in the crowd at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego by her sister Khloé Kardashian, daughter Penelope, 10, and mom Kris Jenner.

Khloé, 38, documented the event on her Instagram Story, sharing clips of herself backstage and in the crowd with her big sister.

The Kardashians star was dressed fittingly for the occasion, wearing a black Blink-182 T-shirt in support of her brother-in-law, along with black sunglasses and a silver chain necklace.



Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. Khloe Kardashian Instagram

“Let’s go blink 182 @travisbarker🤘,” wrote the Good American co-founder as she walked behind Barker, 47, as he made his way to the stage.

Khloé then shared a video of Barker performing on the drums from a smaller stage suspended in the air as turquoise and green lights flashed around the arena.

“Let’s gooooo @travisbarker @blink182 I have no idea what is happening by the way,” she wrote, adding, “Living my best rockstar life 🤘🤘.”

Khloé and Kourtney also pouted for the camera as they nodded their heads to the music, while mom Jenner, 67, appeared to be having the time of her life.

Khloe Kardashian attends Blink-182's concert in San Diego. Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Kourtney confirmed her latest pregnancy by holding up a sign that read "Travis I'm Pregnant!" at her drummer husband’s concert last week. The announcement was a nod to a moment from Blink-182’s video for “All The Small Things” where a fan holds up a sign with the same words.

Khloé was quick to congratulate the couple on social media and reposted a video that Kourtney and Barker shared about the pregnancy on Instagram on Friday night following the concert.

“Congratulations, my cuties!!! My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!!” she wrote over the video of Kourtney with her sign. “I love you and baby soooooo much,” she added.



Kris Jenner attends Blink-182's concert in San Diego. Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Jenner also shared her excitement at the news and reposted a gallery of photos Kourtney shared of her growing baby bump on Sunday. “Congratulations you two!!!!!!! I love you so much!!!! 🤍@kourtneykardash @travisbarker," the momager wrote on her Instagram Story.

In the carousel of cute pictures, Barker is seen posing with his drumsticks and tapping on his wife’s pregnant belly as if it were a drum, while other snapshots show the musician kissing and cradling the reality star’s bump.

As well as Penelope, Kourtney is also mom to sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, with her ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker is dad to three children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler — son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.