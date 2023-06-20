Kourtney Kardashian Attends First Blink-182 Show Since Pregnancy Reveal with Sister Khloé and Mom Kris Jenner

The pregnant reality star was also joined at the Blink-182 concert in San Diego by her 10-Year-Old daughter Penelope

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 20, 2023 07:01AM EDT
Kourtney Kardashian Attends First Blink-182 Concert Since Pregnancy Reveal with Sister Khloe, Daughter Penelope and Mom Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner, Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian attend Blink-182's concert in San Diego. Photo:

Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian's baby bump is rocking out again!

The Poosh founder, 44, attended a Blink-182 concert on Monday, just days after announcing her and husband Travis Barker’s pregnancy news at the band’s Los Angeles show on Friday.

Kourtney was joined in the crowd at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego by her sister Khloé Kardashian, daughter Penelope, 10, and mom Kris Jenner.

Khloé, 38, documented the event on her Instagram Story, sharing clips of herself backstage and in the crowd with her big sister. 

The Kardashians star was dressed fittingly for the occasion, wearing a black Blink-182 T-shirt in support of her brother-in-law, along with black sunglasses and a silver chain necklace. 

Kourtney Kardashian Attends First Blink-182 Concert Since Pregnancy Reveal with Sister Khloe, Daughter Penelope and Mom Kris Jenner
Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian Instagram

“Let’s go blink 182 @travisbarker🤘,” wrote the Good American co-founder as she walked behind Barker, 47, as he made his way to the stage. 

Khloé then shared a video of Barker performing on the drums from a smaller stage suspended in the air as turquoise and green lights flashed around the arena.

“Let’s gooooo @travisbarker @blink182 I have no idea what is happening by the way,” she wrote, adding, “Living my best rockstar life 🤘🤘.” 

Khloé and Kourtney also pouted for the camera as they nodded their heads to the music, while mom Jenner, 67, appeared to be having the time of her life.

Kourtney Kardashian Attends First Blink-182 Concert Since Pregnancy Reveal with Sister Khloe, Daughter Penelope and Mom Kris Jenner
Khloe Kardashian attends Blink-182's concert in San Diego.

Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Kourtney confirmed her latest pregnancy by holding up a sign that read "Travis I'm Pregnant!" at her drummer husband’s concert last week. The announcement was a nod to a moment from Blink-182’s video for “All The Small Things” where a fan holds up a sign with the same words.

Khloé was quick to congratulate the couple on social media and reposted a video that Kourtney and Barker shared about the pregnancy on Instagram on Friday night following the concert.  

“Congratulations, my cuties!!! My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!!” she wrote over the video of Kourtney with her sign. “I love you and baby soooooo much,” she added. 

Kourtney Kardashian Attends First Blink-182 Concert Since Pregnancy Reveal with Sister Khloe, Daughter Penelope and Mom Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner attends Blink-182's concert in San Diego.

Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Jenner also shared her excitement at the news and reposted a gallery of photos Kourtney shared of her growing baby bump on Sunday. “Congratulations you two!!!!!!! I love you so much!!!! 🤍@kourtneykardash @travisbarker," the momager wrote on her Instagram Story.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the carousel of cute pictures, Barker is seen posing with his drumsticks and tapping on his wife’s pregnant belly as if it were a drum, while other snapshots show the musician kissing and cradling the reality star’s bump. 

As well as Penelope, Kourtney is also mom to sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, with her ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker is dad to three children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler — son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

Related Articles
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and Kris Jenner arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion"
Kris Jenner Celebrates Daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s Pregnancy News: ‘I Love You So Much!'
Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian
Kim and Khloé Kardashian Celebrate Sister Kourtney’s Pregnancy News: ‘We’re Having a Kravis Baby!’
kourtney travis father's day
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Travis Barker on Father's Day After Announcing Pregnancy
Travis Barkerâs Daughter Celebrates Kourtney Kardashianâs Pregnancy by Posting Baby Announcement Video
Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Celebrates Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy News: 'Baby #7'
Kourtney Kardashian Says She's 'Overwhelmed with Gratitude' as She Shows Off Her Baby Bump
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Says She's 'Overwhelmed with Gratitude' as She Shows Off Her Baby Bump
Kourtney Kardashian is Pregnant! Star Surprises Husband Travis Barker with News at Concert
Kourtney Kardashian Announces She Is Pregnant at Husband Travis Barker's Concert
Kourtney Kardashian's 3 Kids Are 'Excited' About Her Pregnancy: She 'canât wait to be a mom again'
Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Are 'Excited' About Her Pregnancy: She 'Can't Wait to Be a Mom Again' (Source)
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Kourtney Kardashian ‘Cried for 2 Days’ After 10 Days Away from Her Kids While on Tour with Travis Barker
kourtney kardashian ; travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian Says She and Travis Barker Are 'Done with IVF,' but 'Would Love a Baby'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 04: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Kourtney Kardashian Documents Seeing Her 'First' Blink-182 Show at Coachella — See the Photos!
kourtney kardashian, travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship Timeline
Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Says She and Sister Kourtney Are 'Twin Souls' in Gushing 44th Birthday Tribute
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos From Bowling Birthday Party with Sisters and Kids
Kourtney Kardashian Has a Bowling Birthday Party with Family, Husband Travis Barker — See the Photos
Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Alabama Barker Pens Birthday Tribute to Kourtney Kardashian: 'I Wouldn't Want Another Stepmom'
Atiana De La Hoya Birthday
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Pay Tribute to Stepdaughter Atiana on 24th Birthday: 'Love You'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpZd135u6gl/. Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian Channels Her High School Style with Blond Bob: 'Bored During Finals'