Kourtney Kardashian 'Doesn't Need' Her Sisters to Make Money, Would 'Rather Focus' on Poosh Than TV: Source

Though she's been arguing with Kim about fashion on their Hulu show, an insider tells PEOPLE that the oldest Kardashian sister — who has a fourth child on the way — is over the family drama off screen

By
Published on July 3, 2023 01:56PM EDT
Photo:

Instagram/kourtneykardash

Kourtney Kardshian Barker isn’t living for the drama anymore. 

Despite tension between Kourtney, 44, and her younger sister Kim Kardashian, 42, on Hulu’s The Kardashians, the famous family's oldest sister is focused on her own family unit and her brand.

Kourtney “doesn’t want to engage in any family drama,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“She has much more important focuses," the insider adds. "She loves her business and brand. She feels very proud of Poosh. She doesn’t need her family, or sisters, to make money. She is very much enjoying doing her own thing. She'd much rather focus on her brand than filming for the show.” 

Instagram/kimkardashian

Kourtney’s renewed happiness and focus comes from her pregnancy and the afterglow of her first year of marriage to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The rock 'n' roll couple announced via a series of Instagram posts in the last week that they are expecting a baby boy

“Kourtney is the happiest,” the source adds. “She is overjoyed about her baby boy and feels beyond grateful to be married to Travis. She feels like she couldn’t wish for anything else.”

Meanwhile, fans are watching a bit of drama between Kourtney and Kim unfold on screen. It all took place around Kourtney’s Italian wedding ceremony to Travis, 47. The Lemme founder accused Kim of stealing her thunder — and profiting off her wedding — when Kim's shapewear brand SKIMS forged a partnership with Dolce & Gabbana (the same designer that opened their archives for Kourtney’s wedding styling) shortly after Kourtney and Travis said "I do." 

“It comes from an old thing of us being 18 months apart and just having a more competitive nature as sisters,” Kourtney said previously on the reality show. “I think the one time I've even slightly done anything that was similar to her was, like, hang some Christmas lights in my entry that were similar to hers.”

She added, “I feel like I go to big extents to have my own thing, but there’s no sense of loyalty. It's almost like a greediness.”

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.

