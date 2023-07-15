Kourtney Kardashian Documents Hawaii Trip for Daughter Penelope's Birthday: 'Still Beaming with Joy'

Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Penelope are still in an Aloha state of mind!

The Poosh founder, 44, shared a series of photos on Instagram Friday from her vacation to Hawaii with daughter Penelope in celebration of her 11th birthday earlier this month.

“Still beaming with joy from the l week I had taking 7 girls to Hawaii to celebrate my daughter’s birthday,” Kardashian wrote in her caption.

“Beyond grateful for memories that will last a lifetime," she added. "Pure magic 🌈✨.”

In the first photo shared, Kardashian — who is currently expecting a baby with husband Travis Barker — poked her tongue out cheekily in a selfie with Penelope, as she sat with her arm around her.

The star wore a red netted top and black sunglasses with her hair in pigtails, while the birthday girl wore a striped top, as she leaned into her mom.



The mom-and-daughter duo matched in another photo as the pair wore white crochet crop tops and traditional Hawaiian garland necklaces while posing on a balcony in front of a sunset skyline. Kardashian flashed her bump as she donned a pair of unbuttoned jeans and modeled a flower crown.

Penelope — whose birthday was on July 8 — was next seen in the same outfit sitting on a table next to a refreshing cup of lemonade. Another photo showed Kardashian lying on a beach surrounded by trees as she flaunted her baby bump in a black string bikini.

Other snaps showed Penelope with her friends playing in the sea, and later in the evening roasting marshmallows while surrounded by palm trees outside.

Kardashian also shared a clip of a tropical storm during their trip, followed up with a photo of a rainbow that appeared afterward.

The proud mom shares daughter Penelope and sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, with her ex Scott Disick.

Earlier this month, Kardashian celebrated her daughter's birthday with a sweet tribute shared on Threads.

“It’s my daughter’s birthday and time is flying way too fast. So grateful for every second with her. 🙏🏼🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹💘,” she wrote.

Alongside the sweet caption, Kardashian also posted a photo of a selection of colorful iced doughnuts with sprinkles shaped in letters that read "Happy Birthday Penelope" as purple streamers and soft party hats surrounded the tasty-looking treats.

The Kardashians star later shared a montage image of herself and Penelope with her step siblings Atiana De La Hoya, 24, Alabama, 17 and Landon Barker, 19 and their dad, Barker, 47 on her Instagram Story as well.

